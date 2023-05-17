Exclusive offer: Get NordVPN  + 3 additional months with code “TrustedReviews”

How to turn on subtitles for Apple TV Plus content

Max Parker
Editor

Apple TV Plus might be one of the smaller streaming services, but it’s fast becoming one of the best. If you’re keen to watch shows or movies from the service with subtitles, this guide will show you how.

While we’ll be using Apple’s own Apple TV streaming box, the process is similar in other versions of the app found elsewhere (you’ll just have a different remote) so keep that in mind when following the instructions.

What you’ll need: 

  • Apple TV Plus subscription
  • An Apple TV box (this method also works with Apple’s smart TV apps and the iOS Apple TV app, though the process can be slightly different)

The Short Version 

  • Find content to watch on Apple TV Plus
  • Tap the middle button on the Apple TV remote
  • Select the subtitles icon
  • Choose from the list of available subtitles
  1. Step
    1

    Find a TV show or Movie to watch on Apple TV Plus

    First off, find the movie or TV show you want to watch. We’ve chosen Silo and selected it from the Apple TV Plus app.Select content apple tv plus subtitles

  2. Step
    2

    Lightly tap the middle button on the Apple TV remote

    Once the title starts playing, lightly tap the middle circular button on the Apple TV remote until the progress bar appears. This step will be slightly different if you’re using the Apple TV app on another smart TV.remote apple tv plus subtitles

  3. Step
    3

    Select the icon shown below

    Navigate towards the icon shown in the image and click it. This will bring up the subtitles menu.subtitle symbol apple tv plus subtitles

  4. Step
    4

    Select from the list of available subtitles

    Select which subtitles you want, and then click on them – the options available will likely vary depending on what content you’re watching. This will enable the subtitles.subtitle menu apple tv plus subtitles

Troubleshooting

Will this work for shows from the iTunes store too?

Yes, the same method will work for content purchased from iTunes. The available subtitles will vary depending on what is available, though.

Is the process the same when watching through the Apple TV on iOS and iPadOS?

It is very similar. To enable subtitles through the TV app on an iPhone or iPad, start a video playing > tap the three dots menu in the playback progress bar > select subtitles.

Max Parker
By Max Parker
Editor
Max is the Editor of Trusted Reviews, and has been a mobile phone and technology specialist for over nine years. Max started his career at T3 straight after graduating from Kingston University. Max ha…

