How to turn on subtitles for Apple TV Plus content

Apple TV Plus might be one of the smaller streaming services, but it’s fast becoming one of the best. If you’re keen to watch shows or movies from the service with subtitles, this guide will show you how.

While we’ll be using Apple’s own Apple TV streaming box, the process is similar in other versions of the app found elsewhere (you’ll just have a different remote) so keep that in mind when following the instructions.

What you’ll need:

Apple TV Plus subscription

An Apple TV box (this method also works with Apple’s smart TV apps and the iOS Apple TV app, though the process can be slightly different)

The Short Version

Find content to watch on Apple TV Plus

Tap the middle button on the Apple TV remote

Select the subtitles icon

Choose from the list of available subtitles

