How to create a Contact Poster on iPhone in iOS 17

iOS 17 introduces a number of handy new features, including Check-In, Standby Mode and Contact Posters, a new way to display caller information. But what is it and how do you set it up?

The idea behind Contact Posters is a simple one; rather than just displaying whatever name you’re stored as on your friend or family member’s phone, Contact Posters enhance the Caller ID screen.

You can not only add your name, but a full-screen photo and other effects to make it easier to see who’s calling at a glance, and this will appear on anybody’s iPhone running iOS 17 when you give them a call.

It’s a cool feature for iPhone users running the iOS 17 public beta, but in true Apple fashion, it’s not something you’ll be automatically prompted to set up once you’ve upgraded to Apple’s latest software update. Instead, it’s something you’re left to discover yourself.

Well, not any more. We at Trusted Reviews have been running the iOS 17 public beta for the past few weeks, and here, we’ll explain exactly what you need to do to create a Contact Poster in iOS 17. The best part? It’s not just limited to your own contact details.

What you’ll need:

An iPhone

iOS 17 public (or developer) beta

The Short Version

Open the Contacts app. Tap your Contact at the top of the page. Tap Contact Photo & Poster. Tap Edit. Tap Customise. Tap Poster. Customise your Contact Poster. Tap Done to save your changes. Tap the new Contact Poster to use it.