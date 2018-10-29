iOS 12.1 Features: Group FaceTime, Dual SIM, new emoji arriving Tuesday

Apple has confirmed that, as expected, iOS 12.1 will be available for iPhone and iPad users on 30 October, lining-up with the iPad Pro event on Tuesday.

The first major update since iOS 12 was released in September, will introduce a number of new features, including the Group FaceTime tool that enable up to 32 callers to participate in video calls over the web.

Group FaceTime features deep integration with the Messages app, end-to-end encryption, as well as automatic detection of active speakers, meaning those who’re more active in the conversation will appear more prominently.

“Participants who are not active will appear at the bottom of the screen until they speak. A simple tap also brings a participant front and center,” Apple says.

For some newer iPhone handsets the update also brings new depth control settings to the excellent Portrait mode. Here’s how Apple itself describes the feature: “Advanced depth segmentation in Portrait mode enables more sophisticated portraits with professional-level bokeh.

“With iOS 12.1, users can now dynamically adjust the depth of field in real-time preview in addition to post-capture, enabling more control to create portraits with a beautiful background blur. Portrait mode with Depth Control is also available on the TrueDepth camera for selfies, which includes Memoji and faster face tracking support for third-party ARKit apps.”

In a press release sent out on Monday, Apple also promised the Dual SIM support announced alongside the iPhone XS, XS Max and XR will also be activated in iOS 12.

This e-sim enabled feature will enable iPhone users to house two phone numbers on one device, making it ideal for those users who travel a lot or use their phones for both work and personal use. Finally, 70 new emoji are arriving in iOS 12.1, including support for redheads, bald folks and silver foxes.

Will you be immediately downloading iOS 12.1 on Tuesday? Or will you wait to ensure there are no bugs before pulling the trigger? Let us know @TrustedReviews on Twitter.