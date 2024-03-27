Cambridge Audio launches Melomania M100 earbuds for true music lovers

Not content with launching a new music streamer, Cambridge Audio is ramping up its product launches with a new true wireless in the Melomania M100.

They’re the first Cambridge Audio headphones to support Active Noise-Cancellation, with an ambitious spec that’s less expensive than you would have thought in light of what you get.

Cambridge has taken on feedback from the Melomania Touch and improved the intuitiveness and responsiveness of the touch controls, which we’re all for considering how inconsistent the ironically named Melomania Touch were.

The audio is passed through 10mm “premium” drivers and Class AB amplification, with Cambridge once again taking cues from its hi-fi CX series amplifiers, aiming for a sound that can produce “deep, controlled bass, realistic vocals and beautiful treble clarity”.

There does seem to be a slight caveat with the mention of Snapdragon Sound and aptX Lossless support, which aren’t widely supported (in the here and now, at least) and require certain equipment to get the best performance (iPhones are out of the equation).

The hybrid ANC aims to “effectively” block out exterior noise, with Qualcomm’s Adaptive ANC tech optimising the performance regardless of how the earphones fit in your ears.

Bluetooth includes the aforementioned Snapdragon support with Bluetooth 5.3 and LE Audio, which should futureproof these headphones and allow the M100 to support the likes of Auracast and LC3 Audio when they become more widely adopted. Google Fast Pair and Microsoft Swift Pair are supported for quick connection to compatible devices.

There is a new app called Melomania Connect that will allow for further customisation of the earphones, and tweaking the sound profile through the EQ options. There’s also a gaming mode that syncs audio/video together and reduces latency to 80ms. There’s a surprise with the voice prompts that can be customised within the app, but we won’t surprise it for you. It’s best to listen to it first.

Battery life is 10 hours out of the box (16 with ANC off), and a rather gigantic 52 hours from the charging case itself. Fast-charging provides two hours of (ANC) playback from 10-minutes, while there’s also the option of wireless charging.

The Cambridge Audio Melomania M100 come chock-a-block with features, and at £169 / $199 / €219, they seem like a bargain. Are they? You’ll have to wait for our review to find out.

In related news, there’s a limited edition version of the M100 earbuds with the announcement of a charity product partnership with Tim Burgess of Manchester band, The Charlatans.

50 out of 300 of the distinctively yellow/black M100 How High Edition earphones will be available in a bundle with the Hikerdelic x Tim Burgess How High Tour Bag from Hikerdelic. 10% of each sale will go to the Help Us Help Bands project