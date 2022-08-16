You may have seen that this feature is present on a particular product, but what does it actually mean for you?

Most of us are familiar with what Bluetooth can do, such as using our true wireless headphones. However what does it mean if a product has Bluetooth 5.3? Is this a great advantage over devices with Bluetooth 5.2 or lower? Read on to find out.

What is Bluetooth?

Bluetooth is a wireless communication technology which allows file transfer over short distances. It uses Ultra High Frequency radio waves (in the 2.402 GHz to 2.48 GHz spectrum), and generally has a range of around 10 metres.

This technology is immensely useful for such gadgets as wireless headphones, wireless game controllers, wireless keyboards, and more.

The technology takes its name from the historical figure Harald Bluetooth, who united the Danish tribes into a single kingdom; his namesake technology is similarly meant to bring different technological devices together.

What is Bluetooth 5?

Bluetooth 5 is the latest major version of this wireless communication standard, and it boasts some significant upgrades on its predecessors, apparently offering “2x the speed, 4x the range and 8x the amount of transferable data” compared to what came before. What’s more, due to its 2Mbps bandwidth, it can support two sets of wireless devices at the same time.

What is Bluetooth 5.3?

Bluetooth 5.3 is a minor update to the Bluetooth 5 standard, with the following changes: