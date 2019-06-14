Best games E3 2019: Cyberpunk 2077, Halo Infinite and Baldur’s Gate 3 take centre stage

E3 2019 is coming to a close, and oh boy has it been a great show. Over the last week we’ve seen more cracking games hit the scene than you can shake a stick at. These have included everything from amazing looking triple-A shooters to hardcore isometric strategy games.

But with so many announcements hitting the headlines, knowing which games are most worthy of your precious attention can be tricky for even the most hardened of gamers. Here to help we’ve created a definitive list of the best games to make an appearance at E3 2019.

Editor’s note: This list is not ordered

Final Fantasy 7: Remake

The hotly anticipated remake of Square Enix’s iconic Final Fantasy 7 has been a long time coming. But from what we’ve seen at E3 2019 the wait may well be worth it.

Developed by Square Enix, Final Fantasy 7 Remake will let you once again step into the shoes of Cloud Strife. The latest E3 demo showed the iconic spiky-haired scamp pulling off some classic moves while beating on what looks like the original game’s Guard Scorpion boss from the Sector 1 Reactor.

The beautiful graphics look like they’ll do the classic Final Fantasy justice and we’re super excited to see how the re-imagined combat system works. Hopefully, it will let a whole new generation of gamers enjoy the epic story when it launches as a PlayStation 4 exclusive next year.

Cyberpunk 2077

If you’d asked any of Team Trusted if there was a way for CD Projekt Red to get us more excited about its new Blade Runner-esque RPG, Cyberpunk 2077, ahead of E3, we’d have told you no. The game already had us on the edge of our seats and gripping our wallets. But this E3 the studio managed just that.

As well as showing off fresh footage of cyborg protagonist V navigating the futuristic Night City, the studio let one key bombshell drop: Keanu Reeves will star in it. That’s right, the internet’s current BFF and much loved celebrity will play a character in Cyberpunk 2077. If that doesn’t persuade you to grab the game when it comes out in April next year on Xbox One, PS4 and PC, we don’t know what will.

Watch Dogs: Legion

Not everyone on the team expected much from the new Watch Dogs. The original games didn’t exactly blow us away, with its clunky combat, terrible open world driving mechanics and fairly simplistic “hacking” systems. But from what we saw of Watch Dogs: Legion, Ubisoft may have one of the most interesting games ever made in the works.

Set in dystopian post-Brexit Britain, the game appears to have the same open world mechanics as the original, but there’s one key difference: there is no protagonist. You read that right. In Watch Dogs: Legion you can hack, shoot and race your way through any mission as a multitude of different characters. The only common factor is that they are all members of the fictional “DedSec” resistance group.

If done right, this could make the game far more interesting than the original, letting you jump between characters on the fly to enact complex strategies, rather than just camping and shooting, as you did in the original.

Halo Infinite

Halo is one of the most iconic games ever made. It inspired an entire generation of gamers, and to this day you’ll struggle to find a person who doesn’t know who Master Chief is. Which is why it’s no surprise Microsoft chose the franchise’s latest entry, Halo Infinite, to be the first confirmed Project Scarlett/Xbox 2 launch title at its E3 2019 keynote.

We didn’t actually get to see any gameplay but what little we know about the game is pretty enticing.

Described as a “spiritual reboot” and “a perfect starting point for new players” the game could do away with some of the more confusing narrative elements seen in Halo 5: Guardians, and get the series back on track to do what it does best: letting you blast your way through hordes of evil aliens as the ultimate space soldier.

Doom Eternal

Doom Eternal doesn’t look like a ground-breaking sequel – it just looks like more Doom… but that’s by no means a bad thing. Adding in a few new skills, including the dash ability that can dodge fast-paced attacks, and a slew of more demon-shredding weapons is more than enough to keep this first-person rampage feeling ultra satisfying.

During our hands-on Doom Eternal review, we also noted that id Software looks to have cranked up the already-blitzing pace, and implemented great new features including the capability to jump straight up after death to continue the onslaught rather than go through the hassle of respawning, and a new glory execution that sees a bounty of armour scatter the battleground after dosing a demon with your shoulder-mounted flamethrower. We can’t wait to start destroying demons all over again.

Elden Ring

Like the Dark Souls series? Hankering for a fresh fix now that Game of Thrones has ended? Then you’ll probably want to check out Elden Ring. The game was unveiled at E3 and is a joint venture between Dark Souls creator Hidetaka Miyazaki and Game of Thrones author George R. R. Martin.

Details about the game are pretty thin on the ground, but that hasn’t stopped buzz around the game reaching near frenzied levels following the game’s launch. It’s not clear what sort of game it’ll be, though Miyazaki stressed, during an interview with Xbox at the show, that Elden Ring is not going to be a Dark Souls 4-clone. The only concrete detail we have is that you’ll be able to ride a horse, which presumably means it’ll have a fantasy setting.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

Respawn was an unlikely ‘chosen one’ to helm a third-person action adventure Star Wars outing, given the company built its reputation on epic shooters such as Titanfall and Apex Legends. That said, we have total faith in the developer to create a Star Wars game to the same standard as the olden days.

EA showed us gameplay footage of the Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order, which looked to have promising lightsaber combat that takes inspiration from the Souls series, as well as Uncharted-style platforming complete with wallrunning. Whether they can nail the story remains to be seen though, with Fallen Jedi addressing the events following Revenge of the Sith.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2

Nobody saw The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 coming. Just as we thought its E3 presentation had finished, Nintendo dropped the bombshell that it has already started work on the sequel to Breath of the Wild. A short teaser hinted at a dark force resurging, with Link and Zelda looking on in horror. There’s even speculation that Zelda could be a playable character.

We reckon you’ll likely be exploring the same Hyrule open-world again, but with the environment rocking a new dark look. Some have speculated the sequel will take on a darker vibe, with the tone being similar to the likes of Marora’s Mask and Twilight Princess. Of course, release is likely to be a long way away, but it’s still exciting to have confirmation that the game is in the works.

Animal Crossing New Horizon

The news that social-simulator Animal Crossing on Switch has been delayed from 2019 to 2020 was undoubtedly disappointing, but Nintendo’s reveal of the New Horizon title, with an adorable new trailer, was more than enough to make up for it.

The trailer suggests that this time around you’ll be living on an island, starting off in a tent as Nook has clearly got even more stingy with age. On the positive side, Nintnedo has confirmed you’ll be able to invite friends to your island, while more character customisation options will allow you to change skin tones, as a series first. It’s about time. Otherwise, we can’t wait to make friends with all those goofy critter characters

Baldur’s Gate 3

The name Baldur’s Gate may not mean anything to whipper snappers, but to anyone in their 30s the franchise is commonly regarded as the pinnacle of strategy RPGs.

The games were based on Dungeons and Dragons rules and offered a level of choice that was, at the time, unparalleled.

The diverse world was full of hidden treasures to explore and had one of the most memorable cast of characters ever seen in a game – to this day we still think every hamster should be called Boo.

This is why, when Google announced the team behind the new Divinity games, Larian Studios, is making a new Baldur’s Gate 3 for the Stadia, we outright squealed with excitement.

The trailer didn’t show any actual gameplay, but considering the studio behind it, we’re expecting it to be a great tactical, turn-based RPG that’ll easily keep us entertained for weeks, if not months.

GhostWire: Tokyo

From Shinji Mikami and Tango Gameworks, the creators of The Evil Within series and mastermind behind the original Resident Evil, Ghostwire Tokyo is shaping up to an extraordinary action thriller.

Everyone in Tokyo has vanished, leaving their clothes behind as a supernatural force begins to make itself known across the city. Ikumi Nakamura will also be working on the project, known for her role in designing Okami, Bayonetta and plenty of other classics.

We don’t know much about this unsettling horror experience, but the debut trailer already has us itching to find out more. Fingers crossed it’s as psychologically manipulative as Mikami’s previous work and really messes with us. If you’re still not sold, definitely check out the trailer.