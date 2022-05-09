Asus 2022: The new lineup of laptops designed for creators

Asus has revealed a new lineup of laptops that have been designed with creatives in mind, boasting new 12th-gen Intel processors and powerful Nvidia GPUs. Here’s what the latest Asus laptops look like.

Asus has revealed a new batch of laptops this year, with many aimed at the creative community.

Zenbook Pro Duo 14 OLED

The Asus Zenbook Pro Duo 14 OLED features a 14.5-inch screen that hits a resolution of 2.8K and a refresh rate of 120Hz. The company claims that the screen can also hit 550 nits of brightness, with Dolby Vision support and touchscreen capabilities.

As its name implies, it also has a second screen situated just above the keyboard, allowing you to multitask or even use it as a toolbar for the likes of Adobe Premiere Pro.

The laptop is Intel Evo certified, with the flagship model boasting up to a 12th-generation Intel Core i9-12900H CPU alongside a creator-grade Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti GPU. Asus claims that the Zenbook Pro Duo 14 OLED will be capable of graphically-intense tasks, such as 3D rendering and video editing, with up to 32GB of RAM and 2TB SSD available to ensure that there are no memory or storage bottlenecks.

Even with all of these features, this laptop weighs in at just 1.7kg, making it a decent contender for anyone that works both from home and the office, while also packing a 76W battery. The Zenbook Pro Duo 14 OLED will be available in May and will start from £1299.99.

Vivobook Pro 15X OLED

The Vivobook Pro 15X OLED packs a 15.6-inch display that has up to a 120Hz refresh rate, a 2.8K resolution and a 16:9 aspect ratio. Asus claims that this laptop can reach up to 600 nits of brightness, with a NanoEdge slim-bezel display that is Pantone Validated and True Black certified to ensure colour accurate work.

The Vivobook Pro 15X OLED features the Asus Dial, which is a virtual rotary control on the touchpad that makes it easier for users to make small adjustments when in selected Adobe creative software. You can also create custom functions for the Dial via ProArt Creator Hub, as well as access other settings and features including performance modes and screen calibration.

This laptop can go up to the 14-core 12th-generation Intel Core i9 processor, alongside the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti GPU, which offers support for ray tracing and AI-powered video editing, which should allow creators to edit, render or stream their creations quicker and with more detail.

Zenbook Pro 16X OLED

The Zenbook Pro 16X OLED is a new all-metal laptop aimed at creators, and according to Asus, is the most powerful Zenbook yet. It’s packing a new AAS Ultra mechanism with a 14.5mm keyboard lift that allows the CPU and GPU to run at up to 140W combined TBP in Performance mode without throttling, since it allows for 30% more airflow than the previous generation laptop.

It also has an updated Asus Dial, which is a physical rotary controller that gives fingertip control in many of the leading creator apps. It’s 3.2mm thin and glass-covered for a smoother feel, making it easy for users to change their brush size, enhance saturation or undo actions rapidly.

The Zenbook Pro 16X can be kitted out with a 12th-generation Intel Core i9 CPU alongside an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 GPU, which benefits from the new Asus IceCool Pro cooling system, allowing the hot air to be vented efficiently out of the machine.

Packing a 16-inch 4K OLED display with a 60Hz refresh rate, this laptop has an HDR NanoEdge touchscreen with stylus support, as well as Dolby Vision certification and Pantone Validated to ensure accurate colour rendering for creators.

The Asus Zenbook Pro 16X OLED will be available from June in the UK. We will be sure to update this article when we know the pricing.

Vivobook S 14 OLED

The Vivobook S laptops are known for being some of the thinnest and lightest devices in the Vivobook lineup, with the S 14 coming in with a 14-inch display and a metal lid. You can find this laptop in Indie Black, Neutral Grey or Brave Green with a raised logo tab on the lid.

This laptop can be configured up to a 12th-gen Intel Core i7 processor or an AMD Ryzen 9 series CPU, alongside Intel Iris or AMD Radeon graphics, with up to 16GB RAM and 1TB SSD. These powerful internals result in a claimed benchmark performance up to 2.1 times faster than the previous generation.

The Vivobook S 14 has a 180-degree hinge that can bend backwards for versatility, alongside a powerful Harman Kardon-certified audio system and Asus’ AI noise-cancelling technology, which is ideal for anyone who knows they’ll be doing daily Zoom calls.