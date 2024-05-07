Sonos Ace headphones name and images leak

The hotly anticipated Sonos headphones have leaked ahead of their launch, along with news of a name: the Sonos Ace.

We’ve been reporting on the rumours surrounding Sonos’s first ever set of headphones for some time now. When the company that defined multi-room audio decides to get up close and personal, you’d better believe there’s going to be a lot of interest.

While rumours of a delay cropped up earlier this year, we now have a pretty good idea of what the new Sonos headphones are going to look like – as well as what they’re going to be called.

As uncovered on Reddit, the new headphones are going to be called the Sonos Ace, the name cropping up on the Sonos website. As a further sign-off for this name, The Verge points out that inputting the sonosace.com URL will redirect you to the official Sonos homepage.

Separately from this, Sonos parts dealer Schuurman appears to have jumped the gun and published images of the new Sonos headphones.

The images shows a premium black build with plush earpieces and physical buttons on both components, including a toggle switch. There’s something of the Sony WH-1000XM5 to them, with perhaps a hint of the Apple AirPods Max – both of which will be among the Sonos Ace’s primary competition.

There’s also a separate image with the headphones alongside a case and some bundled in wires.

We’re expecting to see the Sonos Ace arrive some time in June, after a software issue pushed it back from an expected May launch.