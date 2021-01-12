Nvidia officially confirms the RTX 3060 graphics card

Nvidia has officially confirmed the existence of the GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card, which targets a 60+ FPS performance for Full HD gaming.

The RTX 3060 becomes the most affordable graphics card in the Nvidia Ampere 30-Series line-up, featuring high-end features such as ray tracing and DLSS 2.0.

Ray tracing is an exciting new rendering technique for compatible video games, helping to create more realistic and dynamic lighting and shadow effects. The likes of CyberPunk 2077 and Fortnite already support the technology, with more expected to be confirmed in 2021.

DLSS meanwhile uses clever AI technology to give the FPS a performance boost with little to no compromises on the visual quality. This becomes a life saver for games such as CyberPunk that are incredibly taxing on the GPU.

Nvidia also confirmed that the RTX 3060 will feature 13 shader-TFLOPs, 25 RT-TFLOPs and 101 Tensor-TFLOPs. What’s more, it will feature 12GB of GDDR6 memory, which is surprisingly even more than what the RTX 3060 Ti offers.

Nvidia claims its new GPU will be able to hit over 80 FPS for Division 2, and beyond 60fps for the likes of Fortnite, CyberPunk 2077 and Watch Dogs Legion when ray tracing and DLSS are activated.

Thanks to the dedicated RT Cores, the RTX 3060 reportedly boasts 10x the ray-tracing performance of the GTX 1060, arguably making it the best entry-level ray tracing graphics card on the market. AMD’s cheapest GPU (the Radeon RX 6800) still costs a mighty £529, although AMD is expected to reveal more budget-friendly cards at some point in 2021.

The Nvidia RTX 3060 graphics card will be available from late February for $329. There’s no word on UK pricing just yet, but we’ll update this article as soon as we hear more.

We’ll be looking to test the Nvidia RTX 3060 graphics card once it launches, so keep an eye on Trusted Reviews for our incoming review.