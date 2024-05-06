Apple’s ‘Let loose’ event: How to watch

Apple’s next event is on May 7th, and here’s how to watch.

The next big Apple event, Let loose, is almost here. The event takes place on May 7th at 10am EST / 7am PST / 3pm BST, and you can watch on Apple’s site, Apple’s YouTube channel, or the Apple TV app. If you want an easy way to be notified when it starts, ring the notification bell on the event’s YouTube video page.

Of course, we don’t know beforehand what Apple will announce, but considering the artwork for the event includes a pencil and an illustration-oriented aesthetic, new iPads and a new Apple Pencil make a lot of sense. Rumours swirling around about the event seem to support this, as well.

According to the rumours, it’s possible we’ll see new iPad Pros with OLED displays, refreshed iPad Airs, a new Apple Pencil, and an overhauled Magic Keyboard. It’s also rumoured we might see new Apple Watch bands and iPad/iPhone cases as well as the Vision Pro being brought to new countries.

Definitely don’t expect new iPhones, as those usually get announced in September, and there isn’t much to suggest that we’ll see new MacBooks, either. There also isn’t any evidence of a major surprise or new product category being revealed at the Let loose event, so don’t get your hopes up.

However, if you’re looking for a new toy, or if you’ve already got your eye on an iPad, this event may well be worth checking out, especially if you’re a fan of the Apple Pencil or do artistic work on a computer or tablet.

Luckily, the event’s today, so there isn’t long to wait to find out what exactly is in store. Plus, even if you don’t have time to watch yourself, just check our website, and we’ll have coverage for you.