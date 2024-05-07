Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition down to its lowest-ever price

Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition is down to its lowest-ever price.

If you missed out on Cyberpunk at launch, now you can get the game as well as its Phantom Liberty DLC for just £30, down from £50, on PS5 and Series X at Amazon. This is the lowest price we’ve seen so far for the Ultimate Edition, so there’s no better time to visit Night City.

We loved Cyberpunk when we reviewed it back in 2020, giving it four stars, but things have only gotten a lot better in the time since. After a rocky launch, performance has been much improved, countless bugs and glitches have been patched, and there’s been some pretty comprehensive rebalancing, too.

Plus, you’re also getting the Phantom Liberty DLC, which is, by all accounts, a major success in expanding the world of Cyberpunk. Conveniently, you can make a new save and skip directly to the DLC, or you can access it on pre-existing saves as long as you’ve made it past the ‘Transmission’ quest.

No spoilers here, but Phantom Liberty has its own story to complete, new areas to explore, and a variety of achievements to unlock, too. It slots nicely into the main questline of Cyberpunk, so you won’t need to have already finished the base game to appreciate the DLC. Although, that’s certainly an option.

Development may have largely wrapped up on Cyberpunk, but CD Projekt RED is already working on the sequel, so this deal is a great chance to get yourself ready for an eventual return to Night City. Just don’t expect the next game soon.

Put simply, the game’s in a great state, and you’re getting all the Cyberpunk content out there all for the low price of just £30, so there’s never been a better time to try the game out for yourself, especially if you were holding off for the game to get updated and expanded.