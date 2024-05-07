AirPods Pro 2 are back down to a bargain price

Apple’s AirPods Pro 2 are down to just £199 over at John Lewis.

The excellent second-generation AirPods Pro are down from their original £249 pricetag to just £199 over at John Lewis, saving you a cool £50. If you’re in the market for a top-notch pair of wireless earbuds, it’s hard to pass these up.

In our glowing four-and-a-half-star review, we were impressed by rich, warm sound quality; a wide open soundstage; impressive clarity; and a truly excellent level of iOS integration. If you’re a frequent Apple product user, the convenience of AirPods really can’t be understated.

One of the highlights of the AirPods Pro 2 is their noise-cancelling. If you’re looking for an easy, comfortable way to cut out the roar of a train or a noisy Uber ride, these earbuds do a great job of adapting to your environment and reducing extraneous noise wherever you go, even compared to other ANC buds.

Now, you definitely can use the AirPods Pro 2 with an Android device, and they’ll still sound great, but you will miss out on features like seamless device switching or the ear tip test. Although, if you can’t find a better deal on some other buds aimed more at Android users, these are still worth considering.

Compared to other popular earbuds, like the Sony WF-1000XM5s or the Bose QuietComfort Ultras, this AirPods Pro deal is still quite competitive at under £200, which is a relatively rare sight in the world of premium noise-cancelling earbuds.

Put simply, if you’re looking for a new pair of earbuds, most especially if you’re an Apple fan, the AirPods Pro 2 are an excellent pair that leave very little room for disappointment. With this John Lewis deal saving you £50, it’ll may well be tough to find a better value on a better pair of wireless buds.