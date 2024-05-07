Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

AirPods Pro 2 are back down to a bargain price

Ruben Circelli By Ruben Circelli
Freelancer

Apple’s AirPods Pro 2 are down to just £199 over at John Lewis.

The excellent second-generation AirPods Pro are down from their original £249 pricetag to just £199 over at John Lewis, saving you a cool £50. If you’re in the market for a top-notch pair of wireless earbuds, it’s hard to pass these up.

In our glowing four-and-a-half-star review, we were impressed by rich, warm sound quality; a wide open soundstage; impressive clarity; and a truly excellent level of iOS integration. If you’re a frequent Apple product user, the convenience of AirPods really can’t be understated.

One of the highlights of the AirPods Pro 2 is their noise-cancelling. If you’re looking for an easy, comfortable way to cut out the roar of a train or a noisy Uber ride, these earbuds do a great job of adapting to your environment and reducing extraneous noise wherever you go, even compared to other ANC buds.

Now, you definitely can use the AirPods Pro 2 with an Android device, and they’ll still sound great, but you will miss out on features like seamless device switching or the ear tip test. Although, if you can’t find a better deal on some other buds aimed more at Android users, these are still worth considering.

Compared to other popular earbuds, like the Sony WF-1000XM5s or the Bose QuietComfort Ultras, this AirPods Pro deal is still quite competitive at under £200, which is a relatively rare sight in the world of premium noise-cancelling earbuds.

Put simply, if you’re looking for a new pair of earbuds, most especially if you’re an Apple fan, the AirPods Pro 2 are an excellent pair that leave very little room for disappointment. With this John Lewis deal saving you £50, it’ll may well be tough to find a better value on a better pair of wireless buds.

You might like…

Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition down to its lowest-ever price

Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition down to its lowest-ever price

Ruben Circelli 16 mins ago
Focal adds Hadenys and Azurys headphones to its luxury line-up

Focal adds Hadenys and Azurys headphones to its luxury line-up

Kob Monney 14 hours ago
Sennheiser Accentum True Wireless affordable earphones announced

Sennheiser Accentum True Wireless affordable earphones announced

Jon Mundy 14 hours ago
Sonos Ace headphones name and images leak

Sonos Ace headphones name and images leak

Jon Mundy 15 hours ago
Apple’s ‘Let loose’ event: How to watch

Apple’s ‘Let loose’ event: How to watch

Ruben Circelli 1 day ago
Apple Pencil Pro referenced by Apple’s homepage in Japan

Apple Pencil Pro referenced by Apple’s homepage in Japan

Ruben Circelli 1 day ago
Ruben Circelli
By Ruben Circelli
Freelancer

Ruben has worked in tech and games since 2014, contributing to some of the world's most well-known sites. Over the years, he's covered all things tech, from computing to mobile phones to hi-fi and eve…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words