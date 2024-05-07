Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Sennheiser Accentum True Wireless affordable earphones announced

Sennheiser has unveiled the Accentum True Wireless earphones, offering the brand’s signature sound in an ergonomic design at a more accessible price point.

The brand launched its Accentum range in September 2023, kicking off with the Sennheiser Accentum Wireless over-ear headphones, followed in short order by the Sennheiser Accentum Plus, which were also of the over-ear variety.

Now the Sennheiser Accentum True Wireless earphones are ear for a more portable in-ear solution.

Despite the radically different form factor, the Sennheiser Accentum True Wireless earphones maintain the line’s key attributes. That includes the brand’s proprietary 7mm dynamic True Response Transducers for “powerful and engaging bass, natural mids and crisp treble–handling”.

Sennheiser has teamed up with hearing aid specialist Sonova to produce the Accentum True Wireless’s ergonomic design, which will apparently suit a wide range of wearers. You’ll get four sizes of ear tips bundled in for that final custom fit.

The brand is known for its excellent ANC performance, and that carries through to the Accentum True Wireless earphones, with Hybrid ANC and Transparency modes letting you block out sound or listen to ambient surroundings respectively.

Otherwise, the Accentum True Wireless supports Bluetooth 5.3, and are Bluetooth LE Audio and Auracast compatible – the latter letting you share audio streams at Auracast-enabled museums, cafes, airports, and more.

On the codec front you get aptX and LC3, alongside the usual SBC and AAC. Battery life extends up to 8 hours per charge and 28 total hours with the case, the latter of which supports Qi wireless charging as well as USB-C wired.

The Accentum True Wireless earphones are available to pre-order today in black or white, with a full launch set for May 21. The come with a price of £169.99 / €199.99 which, while not exactly cheap, is way more accessible than the £259.99 / €299.99 Momentum True Wireless 4.

