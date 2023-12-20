Apple iPad 11 (2024): Everything we know so far about the affordable tablet

There’s a lot of choice when it comes to the iPad. There are Pro models, ones with huge screens, small ones and more affordable ones. It’s the latter we’re looking at here, with the rumoured iPad 11 taking centre stage.

After a year without any updates, 2024 is expected to be a big year for Apple’s tablet range with all current models likely getting a refresh of some sort.

One such iPad expected to get an update is the base iPad, which is currently in its tenth iteration. This sits as Apple’s most affordable slate to include features like USB-C and a modern design. Here’s what we know about the iPad 11, including some of the biggest features we’d love to see included.

2023 has been the first year in a long time that the base iPad didn’t receive an upgrade, so a release sometime in 2024 is very likely.

Typically, Apple updates its iPad at a similar time to the iPhone – September or October – but it has used the Spring period before, notably for the release of the iPad 6 in 2018.

Bloomberg reporter and reputable Apple analyst Mark Gurman has stated that Apple plans an update of the iPad range in the early months of the year, so there’s every chance we could see the new model arrive in March or April.

What we know so far

Very little has so far leaked out about what might be coming in the forthcoming iPad 11. with most of the focus instead on larger updates to the Pro and Air series.

We can make predictions though. New iPads usually come with improved chipsets, and it makes sense for the next iPad to benefit from some speedier internals. The iPad 10 is powered by the A14 Bionic chip which also powered the iPhone 12 and we’d expect the iPad 11 to come with at least the A15 Bionic chipset. This should make it notably more powerful.

It also makes sense that Apple could update the rear camera and introduce a new selection of colours, perhaps more in line with the pastel shades seen on the iPhone 15. Currently, the iPad comes in four colours (blue, yellow, pink and silver) and they’re all quite bright.

What we want to see

Support for the latest accessories

Apple moved from a Lightning port to USB-C with the latest iPad, yet it lacked support for the Apple Pencil 2. This meant until Apple unveiled the USB-C toting Pencil in October, users had to use a janky adapter to charge and connect the original Apple Pencil.

While the USB-C Apple Pencil boasts a simple connectivity method, it lacks all the features of the Apple Pencil 2 including wireless charging, shortcut buttons and more. We’d love the iPad 11 to support this pencil.

An M1 chip

While it seems more likely the next base iPad will be powered by the A15 Bionic chipset, we’d love Apple to stick an M1 processor inside to really push the performance beyond anything we’d typically see at this end of the best tablet market. If the iPad Pro series gets the M3, the iPad Air the M2 then the iPad 11 could move onto the M1.

Having an M1 would also expand the software skills of the tablet, enabling M-series exclusive stuff like Stage Manager.

More base storage

One of the most annoying things about the iPad 10 is that it starts at just 64GB of internal storage, and as there’s no option for 128GB you need to pay around £170/$170 to jump up to 256GB.

128GB should be the minimum in 2024, especially for a tablet that costs nearly £500. Apple could also offer more storage, like a 512GB option, for those people who prefer offline content rather than more features.