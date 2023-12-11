Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Apple’s plan to ‘simplify’ the iPad range sounds like a half measure

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Apple is planning on completely revamping its iPad range to ease the confusion about which model is right for them, according to a new report.

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman reckons Apple is planing to simplify the line up in 2024 after a barren 2023 for the iPad range.

Galaxy Tab S9 FE Deal

Galaxy Tab S9 FE Deal

Just in time for Christmas, the new Galaxy Tab S9 FE (with S Pen included) has just had its first big price cut over at Amazon.

  • Amazon
  • Was £449
  • Now £389
View Deal

The current line up of Pro, Air, Mini and two generations of standard iPad editions has made it more difficult for consumers to decide upon which model to purchase, according to Gurman – especially when it comes to the range of accessories, chargers, Apple Pencil models (three of them) and keyboards.

Next year, Apple is planning to further delineate the iPad Pro from the iPad Air, Gurman says in his weekly Power On newsletter. The Pro will get a OLED screen that’ll come in 11-inch and 13-inch options and they’ll have the M3 chip and a new Magic Keyboard attachment that’ll be exclusive to the Pro models, according to German.

The next iPad Air models will be 10.9-inch and 12.9-inch, so they’ll be slightly smaller, and will be lower-end than the Pro model.

However, that’ll be the next step-up from the standard iPad. The 11th generation model will only have M2 processors and won’t be around until later in the year, whereas the Pro and Air upgrades are set to arrive in March.

As for the iPad mini? Well that’s not going to be phased out. There’s going to be a refresh with a faster processor (at some point). Seemingly, that’ll maintain the same design.

While that doesn’t cut the number of iPad models, Gurman says there will be a much clearer hierarchy that’ll surely be reflected in price.

Apple will also get rid of the 9th-gen iPad, the report says, which would enable it to phase out some of the older Apple Pencils too.

This doesn’t sound like too great of a shake-up, to be honest. Gurman reckons Apple could go a step father by simply having an iPad Air and iPad Pro, but wants to keep offering the standard model as an affordable option.

You might like…

Best tablet 2023: Top 9 options reviewed and tested

Best tablet 2023: Top 9 options reviewed and tested

Lewis Painter 3 months ago
iPad Pro 2024 could get even more MacBook-like

iPad Pro 2024 could get even more MacBook-like

Chris Smith 3 months ago
Best iPad 2023: The top Apple tablets tested and reviewed

Best iPad 2023: The top Apple tablets tested and reviewed

Max Parker 4 months ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words