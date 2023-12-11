Apple’s plan to ‘simplify’ the iPad range sounds like a half measure

Apple is planning on completely revamping its iPad range to ease the confusion about which model is right for them, according to a new report.

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman reckons Apple is planing to simplify the line up in 2024 after a barren 2023 for the iPad range.

The current line up of Pro, Air, Mini and two generations of standard iPad editions has made it more difficult for consumers to decide upon which model to purchase, according to Gurman – especially when it comes to the range of accessories, chargers, Apple Pencil models (three of them) and keyboards.

Next year, Apple is planning to further delineate the iPad Pro from the iPad Air, Gurman says in his weekly Power On newsletter. The Pro will get a OLED screen that’ll come in 11-inch and 13-inch options and they’ll have the M3 chip and a new Magic Keyboard attachment that’ll be exclusive to the Pro models, according to German.

The next iPad Air models will be 10.9-inch and 12.9-inch, so they’ll be slightly smaller, and will be lower-end than the Pro model.

However, that’ll be the next step-up from the standard iPad. The 11th generation model will only have M2 processors and won’t be around until later in the year, whereas the Pro and Air upgrades are set to arrive in March.

As for the iPad mini? Well that’s not going to be phased out. There’s going to be a refresh with a faster processor (at some point). Seemingly, that’ll maintain the same design.

While that doesn’t cut the number of iPad models, Gurman says there will be a much clearer hierarchy that’ll surely be reflected in price.

Apple will also get rid of the 9th-gen iPad, the report says, which would enable it to phase out some of the older Apple Pencils too.

This doesn’t sound like too great of a shake-up, to be honest. Gurman reckons Apple could go a step father by simply having an iPad Air and iPad Pro, but wants to keep offering the standard model as an affordable option.