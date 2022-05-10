AMD announces three new graphics cards

AMD has unveiled three new desktop graphics cards, the AMD Radeon RX 6950 XT, the Radeon RX 6750 XT and Radeon RX 6650 XT.

These new cards are built upon the existing RDNA 2 architecture, and look to be boosted versions of the existing RX 6900 XT, RX 6700 XT and RX 6600 XT models. AMD has promised faster clock speeds, while retaining other specs such as GDDR6 memory and support for features such as ray tracing and AMD FSR 2.0.

The boosted clock speeds do come with a slight drawback though, as AMD has increased the Total Board Power requirements in order to accommodate the performance boost. The new Radeon RX 6950 XT has a 335W TBP, which is a noticeable increase on the RX 6900 XT’s 300W TDB.

While AMD has not provided spefic performance results for the new graphics cards just yet, it suggests the Radeon RX 6950 XT has been designed for 4K gaming, while the RX 6750 XT and RX 6650 XT are optimised for 1440p and 1080p gaming respectively.

All three of the new AMD graphics cards are available to buy from today, with the RX 6950 XT priced at $1099, the RX 6750 XT at $549 and the RX 6650 XT costing $399.

This trio of graphics cards will likely be the swansong for the RX 6000 series, with AMD expected to launch its RDNA 3 graphics cards later this year, as it hopes to challenge the upcoming Nvidia RTX 4000 GPUs.

AMD also announced that it will add support for FSR 2.0 to Deathloop on 12 May 2022, while Farming Simulator 22, Forspoken, Microsoft Flight Simulator and more will receive support in the coming months too.

FSR 2.0 is the latest iteration of AMD’s spatial up scaling technology, with a similar functionality to Nvdia’s DLSS, boosting the frame rate performance of supported games while attempting to retain the same visual quality.