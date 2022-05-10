 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

AMD announces three new graphics cards

Ryan Jones By Ryan Jones
Computing and Gaming Editor

AMD has unveiled three new desktop graphics cards, the AMD Radeon RX 6950 XT, the Radeon RX 6750 XT and Radeon RX 6650 XT.

These new cards are built upon the existing RDNA 2 architecture, and look to be boosted versions of the existing RX 6900 XT, RX 6700 XT and RX 6600 XT models. AMD has promised faster clock speeds, while retaining other specs such as GDDR6 memory and support for features such as ray tracing and AMD FSR 2.0.

The boosted clock speeds do come with a slight drawback though, as AMD has increased the Total Board Power requirements in order to accommodate the performance boost. The new Radeon RX 6950 XT has a 335W TBP, which is a noticeable increase on the RX 6900 XT’s 300W TDB.

While AMD has not provided spefic performance results for the new graphics cards just yet, it suggests the Radeon RX 6950 XT has been designed for 4K gaming, while the RX 6750 XT and RX 6650 XT are optimised for 1440p and 1080p gaming respectively.

All three of the new AMD graphics cards are available to buy from today, with the RX 6950 XT priced at $1099, the RX 6750 XT at $549 and the RX 6650 XT costing $399.

This trio of graphics cards will likely be the swansong for the RX 6000 series, with AMD expected to launch its RDNA 3 graphics cards later this year, as it hopes to challenge the upcoming Nvidia RTX 4000 GPUs.

AMD also announced that it will add support for FSR 2.0 to Deathloop on 12 May 2022, while Farming Simulator 22, Forspoken, Microsoft Flight Simulator and more will receive support in the coming months too.

FSR 2.0 is the latest iteration of AMD’s spatial up scaling technology, with a similar functionality to Nvdia’s DLSS, boosting the frame rate performance of supported games while attempting to retain the same visual quality.

You might like…

How to Watch Better Call Saul: Catch episode 5 Black and Blue right now

How to Watch Better Call Saul: Catch episode 5 Black and Blue right now

Thomas Deehan 22 mins ago
Best VPN 2022: Top 5 VPN options

Best VPN 2022: Top 5 VPN options

Ryan Jones 2 hours ago
Nothing phone (1) will be an O2 network exclusive in the UK

Nothing phone (1) will be an O2 network exclusive in the UK

Peter Phelps 4 hours ago
Sonos Roam leaks in some standout new colours

Sonos Roam leaks in some standout new colours

Gemma Ryles 4 hours ago
These are the FBI’s top online crimes

These are the FBI’s top online crimes

K.G. Orphanides 5 hours ago
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip 4 look set to disappoint on the charging front

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip 4 look set to disappoint on the charging front

Jon Mundy 6 hours ago
Ryan Jones
By Ryan Jones
Computing and Gaming Editor
Formerly the Staff Writer at Stuff Magazine, Ryan's been writing about tech since he graduated from Cardiff University. At Trusted Reviews he is focused on everything computer-related, giving him a va…
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.