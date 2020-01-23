AMD is rumoured to be working on a new graphics card – the Radeon RX 5950 XT. This is speculated to be powerful enough to compete with Nvidia’s RTX 2080 Ti GPU.

AMD’s potential flagship graphics card is likely to be powerful enough for 4K gaming, and will reportedly feature hardware-level ray tracing support – the very first AMD graphics card to do so.

The Radeon RX 5950 XT is yet to be officially confirmed though. An EEC (Eurasian Economic Commission) registration, which lists the name of AMD’s rumoured GPU, is the only evidence to suggest the card exists.

Other potential AMD graphics cards listed by EEC include the Radeon RX 5950, Radeon RX 5900 and the Radeon RX 5800. It would be wise to take these listings with a pinch of salt, as they don’t guarantee their release. That said, these are exactly the GPUs AMD needs to compete with the upcoming Nvidia Ampere GPUs.

Radeon RX 5950 XT release date – When will AMD’s GPU launch?

The Radeon RX 5950 XT has no release date. Speculation suggests it could be released this summer, along with several other AMD graphics cards.

It’s likely we’ll get our first look at the graphics card during Computex 2020. This event kicks off on the 2nd of June this year.

Radeon RX 5950 XT price – How much will AMD’s GPU cost?

There’s currently no price information available for the Radeon RX 5950 XT, but we assume it will be expensive, given it’s touted as a rival to the Nvidia RTX 2080 Ti which costs an astronomical £1149. AMD has a history of giving its products more attractive prices, so hopefully that turns out to be the case.

Radeon RX 5950 XT specs

The Radeon RX 5950 XT is rumoured to use RDNA 2 architecture. This will supposedly enable hardware-level ray tracing support like Nvidia’s RTX cards.

It’s no surprise to see AMD graphics cards finally supporting ray tracing, since the PS5 and Xbox X Series (both featuring AMD GPUs) support the realistic light-rendering technology.

Sadly, there’s currently no further information regarding specs.

Radeon RX 5950 XT performance

There’s little information regarding the performance. That said, a mystery graphics card (reported by Videocardz) registered as ‘AMD Radeon(TM) Graphics’ recently posted a score in the OpenVR benchmark, with many speculating it could be the RX 5950 XT.

The unidentified graphics card saw a result 17% more powerful than what the Nvidia’s RTX 2080 Ti achieved. Considering the latter is the most powerful consumer graphics card available, the potential of a new GPU with an even better performance is very exciting indeed.

Of course, there’s every chance this score has somehow been faked. There’s even a possibility a Nvidia graphics card posted the benchmark result, despite the ‘’AMD Radeon(TM) Graphics’ title. Either way, it’s best to remain sceptical of the result at this early stage.

