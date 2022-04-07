AMD RDNA 3: Everything you need to know

AMD RDNA 3 is expected to be the next generation of GPU architecture from AMD, succeeding the current RDNA 2 architecture and going head to head with the upcoming Ada Lovelave which will power Nvidia RTX 4000 Series GPUs.

The new range of AMD Radeon RX 7000 Series graphics cards will be built upon the RDNA 3 architecture, which will use TSMC’s 5nm node according to an AMD engineer on LinkedIn (via Overclock3D).

There isn’t a great deal of information available regarding the RDNA 3 architecture right now, but AMD has confirmed that it plans to launch its next generation of graphics cards before the end of this year.

AMD has confirmed that it plans to launch its next generation of graphics cards before the end of this year.

AMD has confirmed that it plans to launch the first batch of Radeon RX 7000 Series graphics in 2022, but hasn’t provided a specific month just yet.

Recently reports (via ExtremeTech) suggest the GPUs could launch in Q4 2022, so we could see them arrive anytime between October and December. AMD unveiled its RX 6000 graphics cards in October 2020, so the touted launch window would make a lot of sense.

Price

The next wave of AMD RDNA 3 graphics cards are expected to see a similar price point to their predecessors. The Radeon RX 6900 XT launched at $999, the RX 6800 XT at $649 and the RX 6700 XT at $479.



That said, it’s entirely possible that AMD could hike up the graphics card prices given the recent GPU silicon shortage.

Specs

The AMD Radeon RX 7000 Series graphics cards will use the upcoming AMD RDNA 3 architecture, which will apparently (according to Overclock3D) be built upon TSMC’s 5nm node. This is a big improvement on the previous generation, which uses a 7nm manufacturing process instead. By making the node smaller, AMD is able to boost the number of transistors on the chip to ensure a faster performance.

It’s unclear what kind of performance such an upgrade could result in, but hardware leaker _rogame suggests a 2.5x performance lift is possible. It’s also likely that AMD will boost the ray tracing performance of its next graphics cards, as this is one area where it’s arguably lagging behind Nvidia.

One area where AMD may have an advantage over Nvidia is the power consumption. While early reports (via Igor’s Lab) suggest the the likes of the Nvidia RTX 4090 could have a power consumption as high as 600W, AMD could be going in another direction with its new GPUs.

Moore’s Law is Dead suggests the AMD RDNA 3 graphics cards could have a substantially superior power efficiency compared to their Nvidia counterparts, although the exact figures haven’t been revealed just yet. So if you’re worried about your electricity bill spiralling out of control, it may well be worth looking at the RDNA 3 GPUs instead of Nvidia’s offering.

None