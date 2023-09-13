How to leave the iOS 17 public beta

Following Apple’s iPhone 15 launch, the company released the final version of iOS 17 to public beta testers around the world. The problem is that, still technically being on the public beta seed, your iPhone will continue to get updates for other early iOS 17 betas – iOS 17.1, etc.

The good news is that once you’ve installed the full version of iOS 17 (which is available to download right now), you can opt out of the iOS 17 beta and go back to getting public releases going forward.

You might already be familiar with this concept if you’re an iOS public beta veteran, but it’s worth noting that the opt-out process has changed with the release of iOS 17 – though it’s arguably easier to do now than it was in previous iterations of iOS, which involved removing a beta profile hidden deep in the Settings app.

With that all said, here’s how to opt out of the iPhone’s iOS 17 public beta once you’ve installed the full release of iOS 17.

What you’ll need:

An iPhone running the iOS 17 public beta

The Short Version

Open the Settings app. Tap General. Tap Software Update. Tap Beta updates. Tap None.