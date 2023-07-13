How to install the iOS 17 Public Beta on an iPhone

After teasing it during the launch at WWDC, Apple has released the first Public Beta of iOS 17 and it can be downloaded and installed right now – here’s how to get it going on your iPhone.

Packing features like StandBy, updated widgets, an improved keyboard and more, iOS 17 feels like a big update that’ll bring plenty of new tricks to the iPhone.

While a full release won’t be arriving until around the launch of the iPhone 15, those willing to test beta software can get a taste of the update right now. Setting it up is very easy and can all be done on the iPhone itself. Just be warned, this remains early software and is probably best installed on a secondary device.

What you’ll need:

An iPhone that supports iOS 17 (that’s iPhone XR and XS or newer)

The Short Version

Unlock your iPhone

Open Settings

Tap General

Tap Software Update

Open the Beta Updates section

Select iOS 17 Public Beta

Download and Install

Step

1 Unlock your iPhone First off, unlock your supported iPhone so you’re looking at the Home Screen. Step

2 Open Settings You’ll now need to find the Settings app. This is the icon that resembles a cog. You can see it in the image below. Step

3 Tap General Once in Settings, find the General option and tap it. Step

4 Next, locate the Software Update option and tap it. Step

5 On the next screen, there should be a Beta Updates option. Tap this. If this doesn’t appear, make sure your iPhone is running the latest version of iOS. Step

6 Select the iOS 17 Public Beta Once you’re in the Beta Updates section, numerous options will appear. The one you want is the iOS 17 Public Beta. Step

7 Download and Install Navigate back to the Software Update screen and the beta will now be ready to install. Tap Download and Install, enter your passcode if required and the update will begin downloading and then installing.