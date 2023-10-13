How to use the Pixel 8 Pro’s temperature sensor

The Google Pixel 8 Pro comes with a unique new sensor – a temperature sensor. Here’s how to use it.

Situated next to the camera module on the back of the phone, the Pixel 8 Pro‘s temperature sensor is designed to work with objects or liquids, rather than with anything medical-related, and it’s very easy to use.

Whether it’s simply a gimmick you’ll use once or a feature that’ll be used on a regular basis, there’s no doubt it’s unique.

What you’ll need:

Google Pixel 8 Pro

The Short Version

Unlock the Pixel 8 Pro

Open the Thermometer app

Select Material

Tap Object Temperature

Point your phone at the desired item

Tap the screen to measure

See the temperature

