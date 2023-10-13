Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

How to use the Pixel 8 Pro’s temperature sensor

Max Parker By Max Parker
Editor

The Google Pixel 8 Pro comes with a unique new sensor – a temperature sensor. Here’s how to use it.

Situated next to the camera module on the back of the phone, the Pixel 8 Pro‘s temperature sensor is designed to work with objects or liquids, rather than with anything medical-related, and it’s very easy to use.

Whether it’s simply a gimmick you’ll use once or a feature that’ll be used on a regular basis, there’s no doubt it’s unique.

What you’ll need: 

  • Google Pixel 8 Pro

The Short Version 

  • Unlock the Pixel 8 Pro
  • Open the Thermometer app
  • Select Material
  • Tap Object Temperature
  • Point your phone at the desired item
  • Tap the screen to measure
  • See the temperature
  1. Step
    1

    Unlock the Pixel 8 Pro

    To begin, unlock the Pixel 8 Pro so you’re looking at your home screen.android home screen pixel 8 pro

  2. Step
    2

    Open the Thermometer app

    The temperature sensor, which is located on the back of the Pixel 8 Pro, is controlled via an app called Thermometer. Locate this app in the app drawer, or use the search bar to find it.How to use temperature sensor pixel 8 pro step 2

  3. Step
    3

    Tap Object Temperature

    Once the app is open, tap Object Temperature.How to use temperature sensor pixel 8 pro step 3

  4. Step
    4

    Select material

    Next, you’ll need to select the material you’re going to be taking the temperature of. You can choose from a Default option, or be specific by choosing from the likes of Cast Iron, Shiny Metal, Fabric, Wood and Beverages.How to use temperature sensor pixel 8 pro step 4

  5. Step
    5

    Tap the screen to measure

    Once you’ve chosen your material, the next step is to point the phone at the item you want to measure. Google suggests you point the sensor within 5 cm or 2 inches of the object for the best results. With the phone pointing at the object, hit the large ‘Tap to measure’ button in the middle of the display. How to use temperature sensor pixel 8 pro tap

  6. Step
    6

    Take note of the temperature

    The temperature of the object should now appear on the screen where the ‘Tap to measure’ icon was previously.How to use temperature sensor pixel 8 pro measurement

Troubleshooting

Is this available on the Pixel 8 too?

The temperature sensor is only available on the Pixel 8 Pro and there’s no Thermometer app on the Pixel 8.

