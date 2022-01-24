How to upgrade to PS5 Uncharted Legacy of Thieves Collection

Here’s how you can upgrade to the PlayStation 5 version of the Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves collection and how much it will cost you.

Anyone who’s been waiting to see Nathan Drake and Chloe Frazer on the next-generation PS5 can jump into an adventure in just a few days, as the Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection comes out on Friday 28 January.

This bundle will feature the remastered version of Naughty Dog’s PS4 classics, Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy.

If you’re looking to upgrade, players who bought Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End or Uncharted: The Lost Legacy (or both games as a bundle) will have the option of paying an extra £10 to upgrade to the Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves digital version on PS5.

However, if you originally owned the disc copy instead of the digital version, you will need to insert the disc every time you want to download or play the PS5 versions.

That will limit anyone who owns the physical copy of a game but uses the PS5 Digital Edition, as that variation is a disc-free console. Anyone in this position won’t be eligible for the discount.

Another important note is that this upgrade is not available for anyone who bought Uncharted 4 via PlayStation Plus.

Thanks to the power of the PS5 console, you can load up the new remastered edition almost immediately, so you don’t need to wait around before jumping into action.

Spatial 3D Audio is supported too, provided you have 3D audio via built-in TV speakers or compatible headphones, so you can hear where any rouge gunshots are coming from for a more immersive experience.

The DualSense wireless controls will also add to the experience, according to Sony, as the haptic feedback and adaptive triggers have been fine-tuned for the rumble and resistance that Nathan will be feeling over his journey. You will be able to feel the 4×4 cars rolling across the lands or when your character lands a punch, making the gameplay a more rewarding experience.