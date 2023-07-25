Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

How to unfollow someone on Threads

Gemma Ryles
Staff Writer

If you want to cut down the number of people that pop up on your Threads feed, you may want to unfollow some profiles.

Threads is growing in popularity, with over 100 million users signing up in the initial five days after the service launched. 

With so many people already on the platform, you may find that you want to cut down on the number of profiles you follow. Thankfully, unfollowing other users is very easy and can be done in under two minutes. 

Keep reading to discover our simple step-by-step guide on unfollowing people on Threads. 

What you’ll need: 

The Short Version 

  • Open Threads
  • Go to your Profile
  • Tap on Followers
  • Swipe to Following
  • Tap Unfollow

  1. Step
    1

    Open Threads

    Open the Threads app. It is free to download on both iOS and Android devices. You will need to ensure that you have an Instagram account to set up a Threads account if you don’t have one already. Threads app

  2. Step
    2

    Go to your Profile

    From the bottom menu, go to your Profile. Go to Profile

  3. Step
    3

    Tap on Followers

    Tap on the Followers button from within your Profile. Click on Followers

  4. Step
    4

    Swipe to Following

    Swipe over to the Following section. Go to Followings

  5. Step
    5

    Tap Unfollow

    Select a profile that you don’t want to follow anymore and tap on the Unfollow button. You can go back and refollow them at any time. Unfollow on Threads

Troubleshooting

Do I need an Instagram profile to use Threads?

Yes, you will need an active Instagram account that you have access to to set up a Threads account. If you want to learn how to create a Threads account, follow this dedicated How To.

Can I find my Instagram followers on Threads?

Yes. Threads and Instagram are linked together, so you can find your Instagram followers on Threads. Check out our dedicated How To to find out the best way to find your followers.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

