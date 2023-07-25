How to unfollow someone on Threads

If you want to cut down the number of people that pop up on your Threads feed, you may want to unfollow some profiles.

Threads is growing in popularity, with over 100 million users signing up in the initial five days after the service launched.

With so many people already on the platform, you may find that you want to cut down on the number of profiles you follow. Thankfully, unfollowing other users is very easy and can be done in under two minutes.

Keep reading to discover our simple step-by-step guide on unfollowing people on Threads.

What you’ll need:

An Instagram account

A Threads account

The Short Version

Open Threads

Go to your Profile

Tap on Followers

Swipe to Following

Tap Unfollow

Step

1 Open Threads Open the Threads app. It is free to download on both iOS and Android devices. You will need to ensure that you have an Instagram account to set up a Threads account if you don’t have one already. Step

2 Go to your Profile From the bottom menu, go to your Profile. Step

3 Tap on Followers Tap on the Followers button from within your Profile. Step

4 Swipe to Following Swipe over to the Following section. Step

5 Tap Unfollow Select a profile that you don’t want to follow anymore and tap on the Unfollow button. You can go back and refollow them at any time.