Threads is a new text-based social networking app from Meta created by the team behind Instagram.
The app has already gained a reputation for itself as an alternative to Twitter, but how do you sign up? Keep reading to learn how to download and create an account on Instagram Threads.
What you’ll need:
- An iOS or Android device
The Short Version
- Go to Threads, An Instagram App on the App Store
- Tap Get
- Open Threads and select your account
- Add a bio
- Choose your privacy settings
- Find your Instagram followers
- Tap Join Threads
How to sign up and download Instagram Threads
Step
1
Go to Threads, An Instagram App on the App Store
You can find the app by searching for Threads.
Step
2
Tap Get
Enter your password and sign in to the App Store if prompted.
Step
3
Open Threads and select your account
You’ll need an Instagram account to use Threads.
Step
4
Add a bio
Then tap Next.
Step
5
Choose your privacy settings
Then tap Next.
Step
6
Find your Instagram followers
Or click Next to skip this step.
Step
7
Tap Join Threads
You can now start using Threads.
Troubleshooting
If you use multiple Instagram accounts or have made a new one specifically to sign up for Threads, just tap Switch Accounts during step 3 to choose the correct account.
Unfortunately, you cannot delete your Threads account without also deleting your Instagram account. However, you can deactivate Threads by going into your account settings and choosing Deactivate Profile.