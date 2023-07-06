How to sign up and download Instagram Threads

Threads is a new text-based social networking app from Meta created by the team behind Instagram.

The app has already gained a reputation for itself as an alternative to Twitter, but how do you sign up? Keep reading to learn how to download and create an account on Instagram Threads.

What you’ll need:

An iOS or Android device

The Short Version

Go to Threads, An Instagram App on the App Store Tap Get Open Threads and select your account Add a bio Choose your privacy settings Find your Instagram followers Tap Join Threads