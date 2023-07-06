Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

How to sign up and download Instagram Threads

Hannah Davies By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

Threads is a new text-based social networking app from Meta created by the team behind Instagram.

The app has already gained a reputation for itself as an alternative to Twitter, but how do you sign up? Keep reading to learn how to download and create an account on Instagram Threads.

What you’ll need: 

  • An iOS or Android device 

The Short Version 

  1. Go to Threads, An Instagram App on the App Store
  2. Tap Get
  3. Open Threads and select your account
  4. Add a bio
  5. Choose your privacy settings
  6. Find your Instagram followers
  7. Tap Join Threads

How to sign up and download Instagram Threads

  1. Step
    1

    Go to Threads, An Instagram App on the App Store

    You can find the app by searching for Threads. How sign up and download Instagram Threads

  2. Step
    2

    Tap Get

    Enter your password and sign in to the App Store if prompted. How sign up and download Instagram Threads

  3. Step
    3

    Open Threads and select your account

    You’ll need an Instagram account to use Threads. How sign up and download Instagram Threads

  4. Step
    4

    Add a bio

    Then tap Next. How sign up and download Instagram Threads

  5. Step
    5

    Choose your privacy settings

    Then tap Next. How sign up and download Instagram Threads

  6. Step
    6

    Find your Instagram followers

    Or click Next to skip this step. How sign up and download Instagram Threads

  7. Step
    7

    Tap Join Threads

    You can now start using Threads. How sign up and download Instagram Threads

Troubleshooting

How to use a different Instagram account for Threads

If you use multiple Instagram accounts or have made a new one specifically to sign up for Threads, just tap Switch Accounts during step 3 to choose the correct account.

How to delete Instagram Threads

Unfortunately, you cannot delete your Threads account without also deleting your Instagram account. However, you can deactivate Threads by going into your account settings and choosing Deactivate Profile.

Hannah Davies
By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer
Hannah joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating with a degree in English from Royal Holloway, University of London.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

