How to find your Instagram followers on Threads
Threads is the latest social media platform to hit our screens and requires an Instagram account to access.
Developed by Meta, Threads is a new social media platform that is linked to Instagram. Due to this connection, users are able to import information from their Instagram account into their Threads account. This includes profile pictures, bios and followers.
If you want to find and add your Instagram followers on Threads, make sure you keep reading, as we’re going to be breaking it down in just a few simple steps.
What you’ll need:
- A Threads account
- An Instagram account
The Short Version
- Open Threads
- Go to your Profile
- Click on Followers
- Swipe to Following
- Tap See All
- Select Follow all
- Tap OK
Step
1
Open Threads
Open the Threads app. It can be downloaded for free from the App Store and the Play Store. You will need to make sure that you already have an account on Instagram, which is also free to download and join.
Step
2
Go to your Profile
From the menu at the bottom of the screen, go to the Profile section by clicking on the icon shaped as a person.
Step
3
Click on Followers
From your profile, click on the Followers button.
Step
4
Swipe to Following
Swipe across to the Following heading.
Step
5
Select See all
Select the small See all button on this page.
Step
6
Tap Follow all
You will be shown all of the people that you follow on Instagram. Despite all these names being shown, it does not necessarily mean that all the people you follow have a Threads account. Click on the Follow all button to send all of your Instagram friends a friend request.
Step
7
Tap OK
Once you have read through the pop-up, tap OK to add all of your Instagram friends on Threads.
Troubleshooting
Yes, you will need an Instagram account to create an account on Threads.
Threads is a new app but it seems to have a lot of different features compared to Twitter. If you want to know more, check out our Threads vs Twitter article to get a thorough breakdown of the two apps.