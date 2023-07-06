Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

How to find your Instagram followers on Threads

Threads is the latest social media platform to hit our screens and requires an Instagram account to access.

Developed by Meta, Threads is a new social media platform that is linked to Instagram. Due to this connection, users are able to import information from their Instagram account into their Threads account. This includes profile pictures, bios and followers. 

If you want to find and add your Instagram followers on Threads, make sure you keep reading, as we’re going to be breaking it down in just a few simple steps.  

What you’ll need: 

  • A Threads account
  • An Instagram account

The Short Version 

  • Open Threads
  • Go to your Profile
  • Click on Followers
  • Swipe to Following
  • Tap See All
  • Select Follow all
  • Tap OK

  1. Step
    1

    Open Threads

    Open the Threads app. It can be downloaded for free from the App Store and the Play Store. You will need to make sure that you already have an account on Instagram, which is also free to download and join.Open the Threads app

  2. Step
    2

    Go to your Profile

    From the menu at the bottom of the screen, go to the Profile section by clicking on the icon shaped as a person. Go to your Profile

  3. Step
    3

    Click on Followers

    From your profile, click on the Followers button.Click on Edit Profile

  4. Step
    4

    Swipe to Following

    Swipe across to the Following heading. Swipe to Following

  5. Step
    5

    Select See all

    Select the small See all button on this page. Click on See all

  6. Step
    6

    Tap Follow all

    You will be shown all of the people that you follow on Instagram. Despite all these names being shown, it does not necessarily mean that all the people you follow have a Threads account. Click on the Follow all button to send all of your Instagram friends a friend request.Click Follow All

  7. Step
    7

    Tap OK

    Once you have read through the pop-up, tap OK to add all of your Instagram friends on Threads. Click OK

Troubleshooting

Do I need an Instagram account to use Threads?

Yes, you will need an Instagram account to create an account on Threads.

Is Threads better than Twitter?

Threads is a new app but it seems to have a lot of different features compared to Twitter. If you want to know more, check out our Threads vs Twitter article to get a thorough breakdown of the two apps.

