How to find your Instagram followers on Threads

Threads is the latest social media platform to hit our screens and requires an Instagram account to access.

Developed by Meta, Threads is a new social media platform that is linked to Instagram. Due to this connection, users are able to import information from their Instagram account into their Threads account. This includes profile pictures, bios and followers.

If you want to find and add your Instagram followers on Threads, make sure you keep reading, as we’re going to be breaking it down in just a few simple steps.

What you’ll need:

A Threads account

An Instagram account

The Short Version

Open Threads

Go to your Profile

Click on Followers

Swipe to Following

Tap See All

Select Follow all

Tap OK