Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

What is Threads? Facebook’s Twitter rival explained

Hannah Davies By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

If you’re tired of Elon Musk telling you to go outside and touch grass with Twitter’s new reading limit, you might be interested in Meta’s incoming social media app Threads. 

Keep reading to learn everything you need to know about the Twitter rival, including what it is and when it’s expected to launch. 

Apple Music

Apple Music

Apple Music gives you access to over 100 million songs and 30,000 playlists, ad-free. Listen online or off, across all your devices, and hear sound all around in Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking. You can now try 1 month for free!

  • Apple
  • Get 1 month free
  • £10.99 p/m
Sign up

What is Threads? 

Threads is a new social media app created by Meta (formally known as Facebook) to compete with Twitter. 

The app is described on the App Store as “Instagram’s text-based conversation app” through which “communities come together to discuss everything from the topics you care about today to what’ll be trending tomorrow”. So, just like Twitter. 

“Whatever it is you’re interested in, you can follow and connect directly with your favorite creators and others who love the same things — or build a loyal following of your own to share your ideas, opinions and creativity with the world”, the app listing description continues. 

One of the most interesting aspects of Threads is that it is marketed as an app you should use alongside Instagram as opposed to an additional feature added to the Instagram app. The screenshots in the App Store show users using the same username across both apps and finding their Instagram followers to interact with them in this new, more text-focussed space. 

According to a report published by Money Control back in March, Threads will be decentralised and interoperable with fellow decentralised Twitter rival, Mastodon. Though, as TechCrunch has already pointed out, that doesn’t make sense when Instagram itself is very much centralised. 

Threads app screenshots

There have also been some concerns raised about privacy based on the App Store listing. 

The App Privacy section includes a long list of types of data that may be collected and linked to its user’s identity, including contact info, browsing history and location. That said, most of these data types are already collected by Twitter, with exceptions being health and fitness, financial info, sensitive info and “other data”. 

If you’re wondering why Threads sounds familiar, it might be because this isn’t Meta’s first attempt to introduce an Instagram companion app with that name. The company launched an app called Threads back in 2019 as a camera-first messaging app with a status update feature. However, the app closed down in 2021 after many of its features were integrated into Instagram. 

When can I download Threads? 

Threads is currently available for pre-order on the US App Store. According to the listing, the app will be available to download starting July 6.

You might like…

What is an RPG? The video game genre explained

What is an RPG? The video game genre explained

Adam Speight 13 hours ago
What is a bezel?

What is a bezel?

Gemma Ryles 14 hours ago
What is TDP? The important chip specification explained

What is TDP? The important chip specification explained

Adam Speight 1 day ago
What is an EVF? Electronic viewfinders explained

What is an EVF? Electronic viewfinders explained

Hannah Davies 1 day ago
What is Unreal Engine? Epic Games’ creation tool explained

What is Unreal Engine? Epic Games’ creation tool explained

Adam Speight 6 days ago
What is a Micro Four Thirds camera?

What is a Micro Four Thirds camera?

Hannah Davies 6 days ago
Hannah Davies
By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer
Hannah joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating with a degree in English from Royal Holloway, University of London. She’s also worked and studied in the US, holding positions …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.