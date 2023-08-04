How to set up Personal Voice on iOS 17

iOS 17 is coming later in the year, and it’s been available in beta form for a while now. One of the update’s more interesting features is Personal Voice.

A new accessibility option in iOS 17, Personal Voice builds something akin to a replica of your voice and then allows you to send messages with it.

It’s certainly a unique addition and it’s also one of the more time-consuming iOS features to set up. In this guide, we’ll walk through the process step by step.

Apple TV+ The Home of Apple Originals. Enjoy star-studded, award-winning series, films, and more. Grab your 7 day free trial now. Apple

7 day free trial

£6.99 p/m Sign up

What you’ll need:

An iPhone running iOS 17 (here’s how to install iOS 17 right now)

The Short Version

Unlock your iPhone

Open Settings

Tap on Accessibility

Scroll down to Personal Voice and tap it

Select Create Personal Voice

Tap Continue

Tap Continue, again

Type in the name of your Personal Voice and tap Continue

Begin reading the phrases

Once completed, tap Continue

Tap OK

Charge and Lock your iPhone to begin generating your Personal Voice