Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

How to set up Personal Voice on iOS 17

Max Parker By Max Parker
Editor

iOS 17 is coming later in the year, and it’s been available in beta form for a while now. One of the update’s more interesting features is Personal Voice.

A new accessibility option in iOS 17, Personal Voice builds something akin to a replica of your voice and then allows you to send messages with it.

It’s certainly a unique addition and it’s also one of the more time-consuming iOS features to set up. In this guide, we’ll walk through the process step by step.

Apple TV+

Apple TV+

The Home of Apple Originals. Enjoy star-studded, award-winning series, films, and more.  Grab your 7 day free trial now.

  • Apple
  • 7 day free trial
  • £6.99 p/m
Sign up

What you’ll need: 

The Short Version 

  • Unlock your iPhone
  • Open Settings
  • Tap on Accessibility
  • Scroll down to Personal Voice and tap it
  • Select Create Personal Voice
  • Tap Continue
  • Tap Continue, again
  • Type in the name of your Personal Voice and tap Continue
  • Begin reading the phrases
  • Once completed, tap Continue
  • Tap OK
  • Charge and Lock your iPhone to begin generating your Personal Voice

  1. Step
    1

    Unlock your iPhone

    To begin, unlock your iPhone running either the public or developer beta of iOS 17.homescreen on the iPhone

  2. Step
    2

    Open Settings

    Navigate to Settings. This is the app with the icon that looks like a cog.iPhone settings

  3. Step
    3

    Tap on Accessibility

    Scroll down to the Accessibility option and tap it.
    accesbility iphone

  4. Step
    4

    Scroll down to Personal Voice, tap it

    Find the option called Personal Voice. Tap it.
    select personal voice

  5. Step
    5

    Select Create Personal Voice

    Next, select Create Personal Voice. You’ll see a number of pop-ups.select a name personal voice

  6. Step
    6

    Tap Continue

    This first screen describes the Personal Voice feature. If you want to keep on going, hit Continue. Create your Personal Voice

  7. Step
    7

    Tap Continue, again

    The next screen outlines some of the requirements, like being in a quiet room. Make sure you’re doing all three and hit Continue.Create your Personal Voice

  8. Step
    8

    Select a name for your Personal Voice

    If you want, you can choose a name for your Personal Voice.
    set a name for your personal voice

  9. Step
    9

    Begin reading the phrases

    The next is the long one. For the iPhone to generate your Personal Voice, you need to say 150 phrases, all of which range in length from a few words to a paragraph. You have to say each phrase as the phone records your voice. This part takes between 25-30 minutes.
    begin reading the phrases

  10. Step
    10

    Once completed, tap Continue

    Once you’ve said the 150 phrases, a pop-up will tell you that you’ve finished recording. Tap Continue. Create your Personal Voice

  11. Step
    11

    Tap OK

    The next message will explain how the Personal Voice will be generated, tap OK.
    Create your Personal Voice

  12. Step
    12

    Charge and Lock your iPhone to begin generating your Personal Voice

    Once you’ve done all the phrases, the phone will begin generating your Personal Voice. This is done in the background when the phone is locked and charging and can take a few days. You’ll get an alert when it’s ready.personal voice is ready

Troubleshooting

How many phrases need to be said to create the Personal Voice?

There are 150 phrases that need to be said in order for the Personal Voice to be generated.

Is all the data secured and stored on the iPhone?

Yes, the voice is generated on the iPhone itself and stored on the device.

You might like…

How to add a VPN to an iPhone

How to add a VPN to an iPhone

Hannah Davies 3 months ago
How to change the AirTag battery quickly and easily

How to change the AirTag battery quickly and easily

Max Parker 10 months ago
How to turn on keyboard haptics in iOS 16

How to turn on keyboard haptics in iOS 16

Max Parker 11 months ago
How to change your iCloud storage plan on your iPhone

How to change your iCloud storage plan on your iPhone

Peter Phelps 12 months ago
How to put your iPhone on silent

How to put your iPhone on silent

Peter Phelps 12 months ago
How to view your App Store purchase history

How to view your App Store purchase history

Peter Phelps 12 months ago
Max Parker
By Max Parker
Editor
Max is the Editor of Trusted Reviews, and has been a mobile phone and technology specialist for over nine years. Max started his career at T3 straight after graduating from Kingston University. Max ha…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.