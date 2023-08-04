How to set up Personal Voice on iOS 17
iOS 17 is coming later in the year, and it’s been available in beta form for a while now. One of the update’s more interesting features is Personal Voice.
A new accessibility option in iOS 17, Personal Voice builds something akin to a replica of your voice and then allows you to send messages with it.
It’s certainly a unique addition and it’s also one of the more time-consuming iOS features to set up. In this guide, we’ll walk through the process step by step.
What you’ll need:
- An iPhone running iOS 17 (here’s how to install iOS 17 right now)
The Short Version
- Unlock your iPhone
- Open Settings
- Tap on Accessibility
- Scroll down to Personal Voice and tap it
- Select Create Personal Voice
- Tap Continue
- Tap Continue, again
- Type in the name of your Personal Voice and tap Continue
- Begin reading the phrases
- Once completed, tap Continue
- Tap OK
- Charge and Lock your iPhone to begin generating your Personal Voice
Step
1
Unlock your iPhone
To begin, unlock your iPhone running either the public or developer beta of iOS 17.
Step
2
Open Settings
Navigate to Settings. This is the app with the icon that looks like a cog.
Step
3
Tap on Accessibility
Scroll down to the Accessibility option and tap it.
Step
4
Scroll down to Personal Voice, tap it
Find the option called Personal Voice. Tap it.
Step
5
Select Create Personal Voice
Next, select Create Personal Voice. You’ll see a number of pop-ups.
Step
6
Tap Continue
This first screen describes the Personal Voice feature. If you want to keep on going, hit Continue.
Step
7
Tap Continue, again
The next screen outlines some of the requirements, like being in a quiet room. Make sure you’re doing all three and hit Continue.
Step
8
Select a name for your Personal Voice
If you want, you can choose a name for your Personal Voice.
Step
9
Begin reading the phrases
The next is the long one. For the iPhone to generate your Personal Voice, you need to say 150 phrases, all of which range in length from a few words to a paragraph. You have to say each phrase as the phone records your voice. This part takes between 25-30 minutes.
Step
10
Once completed, tap Continue
Once you’ve said the 150 phrases, a pop-up will tell you that you’ve finished recording. Tap Continue.
Step
11
Tap OK
The next message will explain how the Personal Voice will be generated, tap OK.
Step
12
Charge and Lock your iPhone to begin generating your Personal Voice
Once you’ve done all the phrases, the phone will begin generating your Personal Voice. This is done in the background when the phone is locked and charging and can take a few days. You’ll get an alert when it’s ready.
Troubleshooting
There are 150 phrases that need to be said in order for the Personal Voice to be generated.
Yes, the voice is generated on the iPhone itself and stored on the device.