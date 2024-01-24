How to collaborate on a playlist in Apple Music

Allowing your mates to collaborate on Apple Music playlists you have crafted has long been a feature many users of the service have been calling for, with iOS 17.3 and an update to the Music app it has become a reality. Here’s how to get it going.

This new collaborative feature in Apple Music allows anyone with a link or a scan of a QR code to add and tweak a playlist by adding or removing songs and using emojis to react to specific songs. It’s a neat feature and something that’s been missing from the Spotify rival for a while now.

If you want to start with collaborative playlists on Apple Music, we’ve outlined the steps below.

What you’ll need:

An iOS device running iOS 17.3

An Apple Music subscription

The Short Version

Open Apple Music

Head to Library

Tap Playlists

Select a Playlist

Tap the Collaborate icon

Share the link