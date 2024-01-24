How to enable Stolen Device Protection on iOS

Introduced with iOS 17.3, Stolen Device Protection is a new measure that adds an extra layer of security to the content on your phone. Here’s how to get it going.

Stolen Device Protection is an additional iOS security measure designed to prevent those who have become aware of your iPhone’s PIN. The protection focuses on the times you’re able to use your passcode rather than biometrics like Face ID and, on the iPhone SE, Touch ID.

Once enabled, Stolen Device Protection will jump into action when your iPhone is in an unfamiliar location, limiting the amount of things that can authenticated with a PIN or passcode, forcing you to use Face ID or Touch ID instead. Certain big changes made to device settings, like altering an iCloud password, will also require multiple authentication if you’re in an unknown location.

What you’ll need:

An iPhone running iOS 17.3

The Short Version

Open Settings

Scroll down to Face ID & Passcode

Enter your passcode

Find Stolen Device Protection

Turn on