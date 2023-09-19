How to use StandBy mode on iPhone in iOS 17

StandBy is a highlight feature of iOS 17, essentially allowing your iPhone to double up as a smart display when not in use – but how do you set it up?

StandBy was revealed as one of the key new features of iOS 17 at WWDC 2023 back in June. It’s essentially a new mode the iPhone can go into when it’s charging in a horizontal position, displaying handy information like the time, weather, appointments and more.

With iOS 17 now available to download worldwide, here’s how to use StandBy Mode on your iPhone in iOS 17.

What you’ll need:

An iPhone

iOS 17

The Short Version

Unlock the iPhone Open Settings Select StandBy Make sure it’s toggled on Place the iPhone horizontally on a charging stand The StandBy screen will appear