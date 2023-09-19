How to use StandBy mode on iPhone in iOS 17
StandBy is a highlight feature of iOS 17, essentially allowing your iPhone to double up as a smart display when not in use – but how do you set it up?
StandBy was revealed as one of the key new features of iOS 17 at WWDC 2023 back in June. It’s essentially a new mode the iPhone can go into when it’s charging in a horizontal position, displaying handy information like the time, weather, appointments and more.
With iOS 17 now available to download worldwide, here’s how to use StandBy Mode on your iPhone in iOS 17.
What you’ll need:
- An iPhone
- iOS 17
The Short Version
- Unlock the iPhone
- Open Settings
- Select StandBy
- Make sure it’s toggled on
- Place the iPhone horizontally on a charging stand
- The StandBy screen will appear
Step
1
Unlock the iPhone
First off, unlock your iPhone. It’s also worth verifying that you’re running iOS 17.
Step
2
Open Settings
Next up, open the Settings app. This is the app represented by the cog icon.
Step
3
Scroll down and tap StandBy
Once you’re in Settings, scroll down to the menu labelled StandBy. Tap it.
Step
4
Make sure StandBy is toggled on
Make sure the toggle for StandBy is green. If it’s not, tap it to turn it on.
Step
5
Place the iPhone in landscape on a charging stand
For StandBy to spring to life, you need to place your iPhone in landscape on a standing wireless or Magsafe charger. We used this Anker 3-in-1 Cube and it worked very well. You can then swipe up, down, left and right to change the display configuration, and you can tap and hold to customise the look too.
Troubleshooting
StandBy is a new mode introduced with iOS 17 that adds new functionality to an iPhone when it’s charging. The mode can show the time in various forms, photo albums, calendar appointments and Live Activities from within apps.
Yes, if you’re using this on the iPhone 14 Pro or Pro Max, this StandBy screen will stay visible in the same way the current AOD does.
Sadly not. For now, this is an iPhone feature – however, there’s every chance it could come to the iPad in the future.