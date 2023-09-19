Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

How to use StandBy mode on iPhone in iOS 17

Max Parker By Max Parker
Editor

StandBy is a highlight feature of iOS 17, essentially allowing your iPhone to double up as a smart display when not in use – but how do you set it up?

StandBy was revealed as one of the key new features of iOS 17 at WWDC 2023 back in June. It’s essentially a new mode the iPhone can go into when it’s charging in a horizontal position, displaying handy information like the time, weather, appointments and more.

With iOS 17 now available to download worldwide, here’s how to use StandBy Mode on your iPhone in iOS 17.

What you’ll need:

  • An iPhone
  • iOS 17

The Short Version 

  1. Unlock the iPhone
  2. Open Settings
  3. Select StandBy
  4. Make sure it’s toggled on
  5. Place the iPhone horizontally on a charging stand
  6. The StandBy screen will appear

  1. Step
    1

    Unlock the iPhone

    First off, unlock your iPhone. It’s also worth verifying that you’re running iOS 17.homescreen on the iPhone

  2. Step
    2

    Open Settings

    Next up, open the Settings app. This is the app represented by the cog icon.Find the Settings icon

  3. Step
    3

    Scroll down and tap StandBy

    Once you’re in Settings, scroll down to the menu labelled StandBy. Tap it.Find the standby icon

  4. Step
    4

    Make sure StandBy is toggled on

    Make sure the toggle for StandBy is green. If it’s not, tap it to turn it on.toggle standby on

  5. Step
    5

    Place the iPhone in landscape on a charging stand

    For StandBy to spring to life, you need to place your iPhone in landscape on a standing wireless or Magsafe charger. We used this Anker 3-in-1 Cube and it worked very well. You can then swipe up, down, left and right to change the display configuration, and you can tap and hold to customise the look too.standby on ios17

Troubleshooting

What is StandBy?

StandBy is a new mode introduced with iOS 17 that adds new functionality to an iPhone when it’s charging. The mode can show the time in various forms, photo albums, calendar appointments and Live Activities from within apps.

Does it work differently on phones with an always-on display?

Yes, if you’re using this on the iPhone 14 Pro or Pro Max, this StandBy screen will stay visible in the same way the current AOD does.

Does this work on the iPad?

Sadly not. For now, this is an iPhone feature – however, there’s every chance it could come to the iPad in the future.

Max Parker
By Max Parker
Editor
Max is the Editor of Trusted Reviews, and has been a mobile phone and technology specialist for over nine years. Max started his career at T3 straight after graduating from Kingston University. Max ha…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

