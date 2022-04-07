How to change your Apple ID email
Your Apple ID is at the heart of everything you do on your iPhone, and at the very core of that Apple ID is an email address. So what do you do if you want to change it?
All communication related to your Apple ID flows through that attached email address, so it can be a major problem if you find yourself having access issues with that address. Maybe you just don’t use that email address anymore.
Whatever the reason, it’s really very easy to change your Apple ID email on your iPhone. Here’s how it’s done.
What we used
- We used the iPhone 13 Pro, but these methods will work on any iPhone
The Short Version
- Open Apple ID
- Delete your old email address
- Continue and Verify
- Enter new email
- Enter verification code
Step
1
Open Apple ID
Open Settings and tap your Apple ID at the top of the page, followed by Name, Phone Numbers, Email.
Step
2
Delete your old email address
Next to Contactable At, tap Edit, then the red minus icon, followed by Delete.
Step
3
Continue and Verify
When asked to choose another address, tap Continue and now enter your iPhone passcode to verify.
Step
4
Enter new email
In the following New Apple ID section, enter your new email address, then press Next.
Step
5
Enter verification code
Open your email, note the six-digit verification code that Apple has just sent through, and enter it in the Verification Code section.
Troubleshooting
No, changing your email address doesn’t change your Apple ID access in any way.
There’s probably an issue with the address you’re trying to use. Check that it isn’t in use with a different Apple ID, whether by you or a family member.