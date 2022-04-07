How to change your Apple ID email

Your Apple ID is at the heart of everything you do on your iPhone, and at the very core of that Apple ID is an email address. So what do you do if you want to change it?

All communication related to your Apple ID flows through that attached email address, so it can be a major problem if you find yourself having access issues with that address. Maybe you just don’t use that email address anymore.

Whatever the reason, it’s really very easy to change your Apple ID email on your iPhone. Here’s how it’s done.

What we used

We used the iPhone 13 Pro, but these methods will work on any iPhone

The Short Version

Open Apple ID

Delete your old email address

Continue and Verify

Enter new email

Enter verification code

Step

1 Open Apple ID Open Settings and tap your Apple ID at the top of the page, followed by Name, Phone Numbers, Email. Step

2 Delete your old email address Next to Contactable At, tap Edit, then the red minus icon, followed by Delete. Step

3 Continue and Verify When asked to choose another address, tap Continue and now enter your iPhone passcode to verify. Step

4 Enter new email In the following New Apple ID section, enter your new email address, then press Next. Step

5 Enter verification code Open your email, note the six-digit verification code that Apple has just sent through, and enter it in the Verification Code section.