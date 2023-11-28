How to get Apple Music Replay 2023

Apple Music Replay 2023 is here, with users of Apple’s streaming service able to get a snapshot of their listening habits right now. To find out how the service works, see the guide below.

Apple Music Replay is similar to the popular Spotify Wrapped feature. It rounds up your listening habits and lays out favoured albums, artists, songs and even playlists in a glitzy interactive interface.

Apple Music Replay 23 was made available on November 28 and while it remains more of a browser-based experience than Spotify’s very app-focussed Wrapped, it still offers some interesting insights into your listening over the past year.

What you’ll need:

An Apple Music subscription

An iOS, macOS or Android device with the Apple Music app installed or a browser

The Short Version

Unlock your phone

Open Apple Music

Tap on the Replay box

Tap Jump In

Either Play Your Highlight Reel or scroll down

Access the Replay 2023 Playlist