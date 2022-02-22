 large image

How to cancel subscriptions on an iPhone

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

It’s easy to sign up for subscription services on your iPhone through the App Store, but it’s a little less clear how to cancel those subscriptions.

Thankfully, Apple has made it relatively simple to cancel any such app subscriptions within iOS. You just have to know where to look.

Here’s how to cancel any subscription that you’ve signed up for through an app on your iPhone. That includes Apple’s own suite of apps such as Apple TV+, Apple News+, and Apple Fitness+, as well as any third party applications.

  • We used the iPhone 13 Pro, but this method will work on any iPhone.

  • Head into Subscriptions
  • Manage your app subscriptions
  • Restart expired subscriptions

    Head into Subscriptions

    First open the Settings app and tap your Apple ID at the top of the page (the one with your profile image and name). Now tap Subscriptions. You’ll be presented with all of the apps you’ve ever subscribed to, split between Active and Expired.iOS active subscription screen

    Manage your app subscriptions

    Tap the Active app that you wish to cancel, followed by ‘Cancel Subscription’. Confirm when prompted, and your subscription will be cancelled.iOS Cancel Subscription screen

    Restart expired subscriptions

    Heading into the Subscription tier outlined above shows you all of your Expired subscriptions as well as your Active ones. Tap on the Expired subscription you’re interested in, followed by the appropriate subscription payment tier, and authenticate the ongoing payment. You are now re-subscribed.iOS subscription management screen

FAQs

How do I switch to a different subscription tier?

This cancellation method also lets you manage your subscriptions, including switching to a different payment tier. Simply tap one of your active subscriptions and select a different option, followed by a payment authentication if appropriate.

Why am I still subscribed after cancelling?

When you cancel a subscription, you’ll probably still have a while to run before your subscription officially ends, whether that’s a week, a month, or a year. Your subscription will show as Active until that final period expires.

What about subscriptions not made through apps?

If you’ve signed up for a subscription on your phone through a website, you’ll need to log in and consult that website’s specific cancellation policy.

Editorial independence

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors' code of practice to underpin these standards.

