How to cancel subscriptions on an iPhone
It’s easy to sign up for subscription services on your iPhone through the App Store, but it’s a little less clear how to cancel those subscriptions.
Thankfully, Apple has made it relatively simple to cancel any such app subscriptions within iOS. You just have to know where to look.
Here’s how to cancel any subscription that you’ve signed up for through an app on your iPhone. That includes Apple’s own suite of apps such as Apple TV+, Apple News+, and Apple Fitness+, as well as any third party applications.
What we used
- We used the iPhone 13 Pro, but this method will work on any iPhone.
Head into Subscriptions
First open the Settings app and tap your Apple ID at the top of the page (the one with your profile image and name). Now tap Subscriptions. You’ll be presented with all of the apps you’ve ever subscribed to, split between Active and Expired.
Manage your app subscriptions
Tap the Active app that you wish to cancel, followed by ‘Cancel Subscription’. Confirm when prompted, and your subscription will be cancelled.
Restart expired subscriptions
Heading into the Subscription tier outlined above shows you all of your Expired subscriptions as well as your Active ones. Tap on the Expired subscription you’re interested in, followed by the appropriate subscription payment tier, and authenticate the ongoing payment. You are now re-subscribed.
FAQs
This cancellation method also lets you manage your subscriptions, including switching to a different payment tier. Simply tap one of your active subscriptions and select a different option, followed by a payment authentication if appropriate.
When you cancel a subscription, you’ll probably still have a while to run before your subscription officially ends, whether that’s a week, a month, or a year. Your subscription will show as Active until that final period expires.
If you’ve signed up for a subscription on your phone through a website, you’ll need to log in and consult that website’s specific cancellation policy.