How to cancel subscriptions on an iPhone

It’s easy to sign up for subscription services on your iPhone through the App Store, but it’s a little less clear how to cancel those subscriptions.

Thankfully, Apple has made it relatively simple to cancel any such app subscriptions within iOS. You just have to know where to look.

Here’s how to cancel any subscription that you’ve signed up for through an app on your iPhone. That includes Apple’s own suite of apps such as Apple TV+, Apple News+, and Apple Fitness+, as well as any third party applications.

What we used

We used the iPhone 13 Pro, but this method will work on any iPhone.

The Short Version

Head into Subscriptions

Manage your app subscriptions

Restart expired subscriptions

Step

1 Head into Subscriptions First open the Settings app and tap your Apple ID at the top of the page (the one with your profile image and name). Now tap Subscriptions. You’ll be presented with all of the apps you’ve ever subscribed to, split between Active and Expired. Step

2 Manage your app subscriptions Tap the Active app that you wish to cancel, followed by ‘Cancel Subscription’. Confirm when prompted, and your subscription will be cancelled. Step

3 Restart expired subscriptions Heading into the Subscription tier outlined above shows you all of your Expired subscriptions as well as your Active ones. Tap on the Expired subscription you’re interested in, followed by the appropriate subscription payment tier, and authenticate the ongoing payment. You are now re-subscribed.