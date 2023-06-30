How to see your play time on the Nintendo Switch
If you want to keep an eye on your gaming habits, then you may want to check out how many hours you are using your Nintendo Switch.
The Nintendo Switch is one of the best consoles on the market, offering up a plethora of iconic Nintendo games with a new twist.
If you’ve been playing on your Switch a lot recently, you may want to find out how many hours you have sunk into your favourite games. Thankfully, finding this out takes less than a few minutes.
If you want to check your play time on your Nintendo Switch then make sure you keep reading, as we’re going to be running through it in this simple step-by-step guide.
What you’ll need:
The Short Version
- Open your Switch
- Go to your profile
- Click on Profile
- Scroll down to your selection of games to see how long you have been playing them
Step
1
Open your Switch
Log into your Switch and make sure you are logged into the correct account. It’s worth noting that this method will work on any of the Nintendo Switch consoles.
Step
2
Go to your Profile
Scroll to the top of the screen and select the profile you want to look into.
Step
3
Click on Profile
From the side menu, click on Profile, the first subheading.
Step
4
Scroll down to your selection of games to see how long you have been playing them
From here you can scroll down and see how many hours you have spent on each game. You will be given approximate play times for the last 20 games you have played recently.
Troubleshooting
Yes, if you go into the Data Management section in the System Settings you can check the last time you checked into a game. This section will not tell you how long you have played each game.
No, unlike platforms like Steam, you cannot get minute-by-minute specifics on your play time, but you can see it on an hour-by-hour basis.