How to see your play time on the Nintendo Switch

If you want to keep an eye on your gaming habits, then you may want to check out how many hours you are using your Nintendo Switch.

The Nintendo Switch is one of the best consoles on the market, offering up a plethora of iconic Nintendo games with a new twist.

If you’ve been playing on your Switch a lot recently, you may want to find out how many hours you have sunk into your favourite games. Thankfully, finding this out takes less than a few minutes.

If you want to check your play time on your Nintendo Switch then make sure you keep reading, as we’re going to be running through it in this simple step-by-step guide.

What you’ll need:

The Short Version

Open your Switch

Go to your profile

Click on Profile

Scroll down to your selection of games to see how long you have been playing them