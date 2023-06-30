Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

How to see your play time on the Nintendo Switch

Gemma Ryles By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer

If you want to keep an eye on your gaming habits, then you may want to check out how many hours you are using your Nintendo Switch. 

The Nintendo Switch is one of the best consoles on the market, offering up a plethora of iconic Nintendo games with a new twist. 

If you’ve been playing on your Switch a lot recently, you may want to find out how many hours you have sunk into your favourite games. Thankfully, finding this out takes less than a few minutes. 

If you want to check your play time on your Nintendo Switch then make sure you keep reading, as we’re going to be running through it in this simple step-by-step guide. 

What you’ll need: 

The Short Version 

  • Open your Switch 
  • Go to your profile 
  • Click on Profile 
  • Scroll down to your selection of games to see how long you have been playing them 

  1. Step
    1

    Open your Switch

    Log into your Switch and make sure you are logged into the correct account. It’s worth noting that this method will work on any of the Nintendo Switch consoles. Log into your Switch account

  2. Step
    2

    Go to your Profile

    Scroll to the top of the screen and select the profile you want to look into. Click on your Profile

  3. Step
    3

    Click on Profile

    From the side menu, click on Profile, the first subheading. Click on Profile

  4. Step
    4

    Scroll down to your selection of games to see how long you have been playing them 

    From here you can scroll down and see how many hours you have spent on each game. You will be given approximate play times for the last 20 games you have played recently. See your playtime

Troubleshooting

Can I check when I last played a game on the Nintendo Switch?

Yes, if you go into the Data Management section in the System Settings you can check the last time you checked into a game. This section will not tell you how long you have played each game.

Can I see more specific information on my play time on Nintendo Switch? 

No, unlike platforms like Steam, you cannot get minute-by-minute specifics on your play time, but you can see it on an hour-by-hour basis.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

