 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

How to delete a PS4 account

Ryan Jones By Ryan Jones
Computing and Gaming Editor

Anyone who has owned a PS4 for a number of years has likely amassed a lot of user accounts.

And if at least one of those accounts will likely never be used again, then you’ll probably want to delete it to free up a little storage space.

However, deleting your PS4 account will mean you’ll be losing save data, videos and screenshots for that account. So make sure to back up all of the data on this account either to the cloud (via PlayStation Plus) or an external hard drive.

But how do you delete a PS4 account? We’re going to guide you through the process below, step by step.

Hardware Used

  • PS4
  • PS4 controller

The Short Version

  • Click on Settings
  • Scroll down to and click Login Settings
  • Select User Management
  • Hit Delete User
  • Pick the account you want to delete
  • Confirm that you’re happy to delete account

  1. Step
    1

    Click on Settings

    From the PS4 homescreen, click on Settings. You should find it sandwiched between the Trophy and Power icons.

  2. Step
    2

    Scroll down to and click Login Settings

    Click on Login Settings. You’ll find this below Parental Controls, and above Network.

  3. Step
    3

    Select User Management

    Scroll down right to the bottom, and select User Management.

  4. Step
    4

    Hit Delete User

    Move down to Delete User, and select it.

  5. Step
    5

    Pick the account you want to delete

    You’ll see a list of all of the user accounts on your PS4. Select the account you wish to delete.

  6. Step
    6

    Confirm that you’re happy to delete account

    Sony will then double check you’re happy to delete the account. Press ‘Yes’ and then the process should be completed.

FAQs

How to delete PlayStation Network account?

Deleting your PlayStation Network is entirely different to a user profile saved on your console. Deleting a PlayStation Network will erase all of the games you’ve purchased, as well as any remaining funds in your wallet.

In order to do this, head over to the PlayStation support page, select Account & Security and then click Change Online ID & Other Account Questions. From here, you can request a chat to speak to a member of the support team who can complete the process.

You might like…

How to connect a PS4 controller

How to connect a PS4 controller

Ryan Jones 7 hours ago
Ryan Jones
By Ryan Jones
Computing and Gaming Editor
Formerly the Staff Writer at Stuff Magazine, Ryan's been writing about tech since he graduated from Cardiff University. At Trusted Reviews he is focused on everything computer-related, giving him a va…
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.