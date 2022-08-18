How to delete a PS4 account

Anyone who has owned a PS4 for a number of years has likely amassed a lot of user accounts.

And if at least one of those accounts will likely never be used again, then you’ll probably want to delete it to free up a little storage space.

However, deleting your PS4 account will mean you’ll be losing save data, videos and screenshots for that account. So make sure to back up all of the data on this account either to the cloud (via PlayStation Plus) or an external hard drive.

But how do you delete a PS4 account? We’re going to guide you through the process below, step by step.

Hardware Used

PS4

PS4 controller

The Short Version

Click on Settings

Scroll down to and click Login Settings

Select User Management

Hit Delete User

Pick the account you want to delete

Confirm that you’re happy to delete account

Step

1 Click on Settings From the PS4 homescreen, click on Settings. You should find it sandwiched between the Trophy and Power icons. Step

2 Scroll down to and click Login Settings Click on Login Settings. You’ll find this below Parental Controls, and above Network.

Step

3 Select User Management Scroll down right to the bottom, and select User Management.

Step

4 Hit Delete User Move down to Delete User, and select it.

Step

5 Pick the account you want to delete You’ll see a list of all of the user accounts on your PS4. Select the account you wish to delete.

Step

6 Confirm that you’re happy to delete account Sony will then double check you’re happy to delete the account. Press ‘Yes’ and then the process should be completed.

