How to play PS3 games on PS5

One of the biggest benefits of the PS5 is its backwards compatibility, giving users the ability to play games from the PS4 and even the PS3 on the next-generation console.

However, playing games from the PS3 is a little tricky, and there are some caveats as to how you can play. For example, you will need a PS Plus Premium account, which costs £13.49 per month or £99.99 per year.

You will also need a consistent internet connection, as Sony only allows you to stream PS3 games via the cloud. You can’t download a game like you can with PS5 titles.

Keep reading to find out the easiest way to play PS3 games on the PS5.

What we used

We used a PS5. We also needed a PS Plus Premium membership to play

The Short Version

Go into your PS5 account

Go to the PS Plus Premium app

Click on the PS Plus Premium app

Scroll over to Collections

Scroll down to Classics Catalogue

Click on PS3

Find a game you like from the selection

Click on the game

Press Stream

Step

1 Go into your PS5 account Turn on your PS5 and log into your account. Step

2 Go to the PS Plus Premium app Scroll across and find the PS Premium app. It looks like a golden D-pad and usually sits on the far left side of the app selection. Step

3 Click on the PS Plus Premium app Once you have found the app, click on it. Make sure to not get it confused with the PlayStation Store, which is blue. Step

4 Scroll over to Collections From the top navigation menu, scroll over to the Collections section. Step

5 Scroll down to Classics Catalogue You will need to scroll down the Collections menu until you find the Classics Catalogue. Step

6 Click on PS3 Out of the three options presented in the Classics section, click on the PS3 option. It sits on the far right side. Step

7 Find a game you like from the selection Scroll through the selection of PS3 games and find one that you like. Step

8 Click on the game Click on the game you want to play. Step

9 Press Stream Press the Stream button to get started. You will need to make sure you have a solid internet connection to stream the game, as you cannot download the title.