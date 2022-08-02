 large image

How to play PS3 games on PS5

One of the biggest benefits of the PS5 is its backwards compatibility, giving users the ability to play games from the PS4 and even the PS3 on the next-generation console.

However, playing games from the PS3 is a little tricky, and there are some caveats as to how you can play. For example, you will need a PS Plus Premium account, which costs £13.49 per month or £99.99 per year.

You will also need a consistent internet connection, as Sony only allows you to stream PS3 games via the cloud. You can’t download a game like you can with PS5 titles.

Keep reading to find out the easiest way to play PS3 games on the PS5.

What we used

The Short Version

  • Go into your PS5 account
  • Go to the PS Plus Premium app
  • Click on the PS Plus Premium app
  • Scroll over to Collections
  • Scroll down to Classics Catalogue
  • Click on PS3
  • Find a game you like from the selection
  • Click on the game
  • Press Stream

  1. Step
    1

    Go into your PS5 account

    Turn on your PS5 and log into your account. The homescreen on PS5

  2. Step
    2

    Go to the PS Plus Premium app

    Scroll across and find the PS Premium app. It looks like a golden D-pad and usually sits on the far left side of the app selection.The PS plus Premium app on PS5

  3. Step
    3

    Click on the PS Plus Premium app

    Once you have found the app, click on it. Make sure to not get it confused with the PlayStation Store, which is blue. Click on the PS Plus Premium app

  4. Step
    4

    Scroll over to Collections

    From the top navigation menu, scroll over to the Collections section.The collections screen on ps5

  5. Step
    5

    Scroll down to Classics Catalogue

    You will need to scroll down the Collections menu until you find the Classics Catalogue. The classic collection of games in ps5

  6. Step
    6

    Click on PS3

    Out of the three options presented in the Classics section, click on the PS3 option. It sits on the far right side. PS3 collection of games in ps5

  7. Step
    7

    Find a game you like from the selection

    Scroll through the selection of PS3 games and find one that you like.The classics collection on ps5

  8. Step
    8

    Click on the game

    Click on the game you want to play. Batman game in ps5 classics collection

  9. Step
    9

    Press Stream

    Press the Stream button to get started. You will need to make sure you have a solid internet connection to stream the game, as you cannot download the title.The stream screen for batman on ps5

FAQs

Can I use a PS3 disk on my PS5?

No, using a PS3 game disk will not work on the PS5.

Do I need a PS Plus Premium membership?

Yes, you will need this subscription tier to play PS3 games on your PS5. You will be able to stream the game via your console online, though you will not be able to download the game directly.

author icon

