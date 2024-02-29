Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

How to verify game files on Steam

Ryan Jones By Ryan Jones
Deputy Editor

If your Steam game isn’t working as you expected, whether it’s failing to load objects correctly or is constantly crashing, then Valve recommends that you verify the files of your chosen game. 

By verifying your files, Steam can check whether all of the required game files have been correctly installed on your PC. Having just one file missing could create detrimental effects on your experience.

So what are the steps you need to take to verify your game files on Steam? We’ve listed them all below, so read on for the full breakdown. 

What you’ll need

  • A Steam account
  • Purchased game on Steam 

The short version

  1. Click on your Steam game library 
  2. Right-click on your chosen game
  3. Select Properties 
  4. Click on Installed Files
  5. Select Verify integrity of game files
  6. Wait for the process to complete

  1. Step
    1

    Click on your Steam game library

    Open up your Steam account, and then click on Library on the second highest row. You should find it sandwiched between Store and Community.
    How to verify game files on Steam

  2. Step
    2

    Right-click on your chosen game

    You should find all of the games you own in the left-hand sidebar, listed alphabetically by default. Right-click on the installed game that’s been causing you issues. 
    How to verify game files on Steam

  3. Step
    3

    Select Properties

    In the new pop-up window, press on Properties at the bottom of the list. 
    How to verify game files on Steam

  4. Step
    4

    Click on Installed Files

    Another pop-up Window should appear. This time, press on Installed Files on the left-hand side.
    How to verify game files on Steam

  5. Step
    5

    Select Verify integrity of game files

    Over on the right side of the window, you should now see the option for Verify integrity of game files. Click on this to begin the process. How to verify game files on Steam

  6. Step
    6

    Wait for the process to complete 

    You’ll now need to wait for this process to complete, which took a couple of minutes in our experience. Steam warns not to run any other intensive applications in the background during this process, and that you should only verify one game at a time to avoid complications. 

    Once it hits 100%, your game files should be verified, and any missing game files should automatically be added to your PC.
    How to verify game files on Steam

Troubleshooting

Why is my game still not running properly?

If your game still isn’t running properly after verifying your game files, there may be another issue. Double check that your PC meets the technical requirements of the game, and that you have all of the latest graphics drivers installed. 

It’s also worth checking online whether anyone else is experiencing similar issues for that specific game, especially if it only recently became available.

Why won’t Steam verify my game files?

If the verification process won’t run, it may be because your internet connection isn’t strong enough, as Steam requires a consistent connection to complete the process. Double check your internet connection, and then try again. 

Ryan Jones
By Ryan Jones
Deputy Editor

Formerly the Staff Writer at Stuff Magazine, Ryan's been writing about tech since he graduated from Cardiff University. At Trusted Reviews he is focused on everything computer-related, giving him a va…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

