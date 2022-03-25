 large image

How to pair a PS5 controller

Jordan Oloman By Jordan Oloman

How do you pair a PS5 controller? The DualSense is easily connected to a PS5 console using the charging cable for first-time setup, but what if you have additional DualSense controllers, or want to connect your PS5 controller to a friend’s console? 

If you’ve just unboxed your PS5, you cannot connect your first controller wirelessly. You will have to connect the included controller to the console using the charging cable for a first-time setup, which will include any software updates.

However, if you want to connect extra controllers to the PlayStation 5, you can use the Bluetooth pairing system, as you will already be able to control the console with the primary controller that you have paired.

In this guide, we’re going to show you the process of pairing your PS5 controller. This will help you connect controllers to your console wirelessly, and let you pair the DualSense with devices other than the PS5.

Hardware Used

  • PS5
  • PS5 DualSense controller
  • Secondary PS5 DualSense controller

The Short Version

  • Head to the settings menu from the PS5 home screen
  • Navigate to Accessories, General, and then Bluetooth Accessories
  • Hold the PlayStation button and Share button on the controller you want to pair
  • When the light bar starts flashing on the second controller, use your primary controller to choose the new controller from the dropdown menu.

  1. Step
    1

    Head to the settings menu on your PS5

    From the PS5 home screen, use your primary controller to select the settings menu via the button in the top right, which is denoted by a little cog.PS5 settings on home screen

  2. Step
    2

    Select the Accessories menu

    From within the Settings menu, select Accessories. PS5 accessories menu

  3. Step
    3

    Select ‘General’ and then ‘Accessories Menu’

    From within the Accessories menu, select General. Then click Bluetooth Accessories.

  4. Step
    4

    Now that you’re in the Bluetooth Accessories menu, hold down the PlayStation button in the bottom middle of the controller and the Share button, which is left of the touchpad. The light bar on the controller will start blinking once it has entered pairing mode.PS5 controller playstation button

  5. Step
    5

    Select the controller you want to pair from the menu

    With the paired controller, select the new controller from the dropdown list of accessories, and complete the pairing process. The second controller will now be paired with the console, and you’ll be able to use it with the PS5.
    PS5 Bluetooth accessories menu

FAQs

How many PS5 controllers can you connect to a PS5?

You can connect up to four controllers to one PS5, but it’s worth knowing that each controller can only be paired to one PS5, so if you wanted to pair your primary controller to someone else’s console, you would have to pair it once more when you want to connect it back to your primary console.

How do I connect the PS5 controller to other devices?

If you own a Bluetooth-compatible PC or handheld / mobile gaming device, then you can connect the PS5 DualSense to these devices using the pairing method outlined above and the chosen device’s proprietary Bluetooth menu.

Can you connect your first PS5 controller wirelessly?

No. The first controller you connect to the PS5 must be paired using the supplied charging cable, which comes in the box.

Jordan Oloman
By Jordan Oloman
Jordan is a freelance writer from Newcastle whose gaming palate was moulded by Jet Set Radio Future and Psychonauts as a boy. Now he's all grown up, he loves to write about the intersection of music a…
Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

