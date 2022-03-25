How to pair a PS5 controller

How do you pair a PS5 controller? The DualSense is easily connected to a PS5 console using the charging cable for first-time setup, but what if you have additional DualSense controllers, or want to connect your PS5 controller to a friend’s console?

If you’ve just unboxed your PS5, you cannot connect your first controller wirelessly. You will have to connect the included controller to the console using the charging cable for a first-time setup, which will include any software updates.

However, if you want to connect extra controllers to the PlayStation 5, you can use the Bluetooth pairing system, as you will already be able to control the console with the primary controller that you have paired.

In this guide, we’re going to show you the process of pairing your PS5 controller. This will help you connect controllers to your console wirelessly, and let you pair the DualSense with devices other than the PS5.

Hardware Used

PS5

PS5 DualSense controller

Secondary PS5 DualSense controller

The Short Version

Head to the settings menu from the PS5 home screen

Navigate to Accessories, General, and then Bluetooth Accessories

Hold the PlayStation button and Share button on the controller you want to pair

When the light bar starts flashing on the second controller, use your primary controller to choose the new controller from the dropdown menu.

Step

1 Head to the settings menu on your PS5 From the PS5 home screen, use your primary controller to select the settings menu via the button in the top right, which is denoted by a little cog. Step

2 Select the Accessories menu From within the Settings menu, select Accessories. Step

3 Select ‘General’ and then ‘Accessories Menu’ From within the Accessories menu, select General. Then click Bluetooth Accessories. Step

4 Now that you’re in the Bluetooth Accessories menu, hold down the PlayStation button in the bottom middle of the controller and the Share button, which is left of the touchpad. The light bar on the controller will start blinking once it has entered pairing mode. Step

5 Select the controller you want to pair from the menu With the paired controller, select the new controller from the dropdown list of accessories, and complete the pairing process. The second controller will now be paired with the console, and you’ll be able to use it with the PS5.

