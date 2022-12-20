How to transfer data from your PS4 to PS5

If you’ve just received a shiny new PS5, one of the first things you’ll want to do is transfer all of your data from your PS4 console.

By doing so, you can ensure all of your game installs, apps and trophies are migrated over to your new console. This will save you a lot of time compared to redownloading everything one by one.

But it isn’t very clear how you can easily transfer your data from a PS4 to a PS5. So in order to help out, we’ve created this guide with a step-by-step process below. So if you’re itching to get your PS5 up and running, keep reading on to find out how to do so.

What you’ll need:

A PS4 console

A PS5 console

Internet connection

The Short Version

Update system software on PS4 Connect both PS4 and PS5 to the same network On the PS5, go to settings Select System Hover over System Software, press right and then hit Data Transfer Press Continue when prompted Once your PS4 is detected, hold down the console’s power button for one second

Step

1 Your PS4 will need to be signed into the same account as the one you plan to use on the PS5. You’ll also need to make sure the PS4 has been updated with the latest software. You can do this by going to Settings > System Software update. Then you’ll need to wait for the update to complete.

Step

2 Connect both PS4 and PS5 to the same network In order to start the data transfer, both consoles will need to be connected to the same network. Sony recommends using a LAN cable, but you can do it over Wi-Fi too. To do this, go to Settings > Network > Settings > Set Up Internet Connection. Step

3 On the PS5, go to settings Now your PS4 has been set up, switch over to the PS5. Click on settings by selecting the cog in the top-right corner of the screen.

Step

4 Select System It should be the sixth option down in the Settings.

Step

5 Hover over System Software, press right and then hit Data Transfer System Software should be right at the top, so click right on the D-Pad straight away. Then scroll down to Data Transfer, which should be the sixth option down.

Step

6 Press Continue when prompted You’ll then get two pop-up messages telling you to get your PS4 console ready. These steps should already be completed, so just hit Continue when prompted.

Step

7 Once your PS4 is detected, hold down the console’s power button for one second Your PS4 console should then be detected by your PS5. If so, your PS5 will instruct you to hold down the PS4’s power button for one second until it bleeps. Once this is done, your PS5 will start loading up all of your data.

Step

8 Select the data you want transferred over to the PS5, and then select Start Transfer You will then be presented with a list of data that can be transferred over. This includes save data, game installs and more. You can simply press ‘select all’ all pick individual data to send across to the PS5. Once you’re happy with your selection, select Start Transfer. Your PS5 will then restart once the data transfer is completed.

