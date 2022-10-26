How to change the Primary Console for your Nintendo Account
Here is how you can change the Primary Console for your Nintendo Switch Account.
If you own more than one Nintendo Switch then you may already know that you can only have one Nintendo Account associated with your console. While you can have multiple Accounts on your Switch, and play games using both of them, you will need to ensure that your main Nintendo Account is registered with your Primary Console.
Thankfully, this process is very simple and can be done in a few easy steps. Read on to find out how you can change the Primary Console for your Nintendo Account.
What you’ll need:
- Your primary Nintendo Switch, a second Nintendo Switch and an internet connection
The Short Version
- Go to the eShop on your secondary console
- Choose the Profile you want to deregister
- Click on your Profile
- Stay on your Profile menu
- Click Deregister
- Click Deregister
- Enter your password
- Click OK
- Turn on your Primary console
- Go to the eShop
- Choose the Profile you want to register
Step
1
Go to the eShop on your secondary console
Log into your secondary console and go to the eShop on the bottom menu.
Step
2
Choose the Profile you want to deregister
Click on the Profile you want to deregister on your secondary console.
Step
3
Click on your Profile
Click on the small Profile button located in the top right-hand corner of the screen.
Step
4
Stay on your Profile menu
You will be sent to a new page with a new menu. Stay on your Profile menu at the top of the screen.
Step
5
Click Deregister
Scroll down and click on the orange button called Deregister.
Step
6
Click Deregister
Confirm that you want to Deregister your account from this Switch.
Step
7
Enter your password
You may be prompted to enter your password so Nintendo can confirm your identity. Enter your password to continue.
Step
8
Click OK
Click OK.
Step
9
Turn on your Primary console
Now, turn on your Primary console.
Step
10
Go to the eShop
Go to the same eShop button from the main menu.
Step
11
Choose the Profile you want to register
Click the Profile that you want to register as the main Nintendo Account on your Primary Switch. You will be automatically registered once you log in to the eShop using your account. If you want to check this, follow these instructions again. If your Settings show up with the ‘Deregister’ option, it means that you have now registered your main Nintendo Account with your Primary console.
Troubleshooting
Yes, you can have your profile set up on more than one Switch. However, you can only have one Primary Switch that is associated with your account.