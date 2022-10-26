How to change the Primary Console for your Nintendo Account

Here is how you can change the Primary Console for your Nintendo Switch Account.

If you own more than one Nintendo Switch then you may already know that you can only have one Nintendo Account associated with your console. While you can have multiple Accounts on your Switch, and play games using both of them, you will need to ensure that your main Nintendo Account is registered with your Primary Console.

Thankfully, this process is very simple and can be done in a few easy steps. Read on to find out how you can change the Primary Console for your Nintendo Account.

What you’ll need:

Your primary Nintendo Switch, a second Nintendo Switch and an internet connection

The Short Version

Go to the eShop on your secondary console

Choose the Profile you want to deregister

Click on your Profile

Stay on your Profile menu

Click Deregister

Enter your password

Click OK

Turn on your Primary console

Go to the eShop

Choose the Profile you want to register