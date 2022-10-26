 large image

How to change the Primary Console for your Nintendo Account

Here is how you can change the Primary Console for your Nintendo Switch Account.

If you own more than one Nintendo Switch then you may already know that you can only have one Nintendo Account associated with your console. While you can have multiple Accounts on your Switch, and play games using both of them, you will need to ensure that your main Nintendo Account is registered with your Primary Console.

Thankfully, this process is very simple and can be done in a few easy steps. Read on to find out how you can change the Primary Console for your Nintendo Account.

What you’ll need: 

  • Your primary Nintendo Switch, a second Nintendo Switch and an internet connection

The Short Version 

  • Go to the eShop on your secondary console
  • Choose the Profile you want to deregister
  • Click on your Profile
  • Stay on your Profile menu
  • Click Deregister
  • Click Deregister
  • Enter your password
  • Click OK
  • Turn on your Primary console
  • Go to the eShop
  • Choose the Profile you want to register

  1. Step
    1

    Go to the eShop on your secondary console

    Log into your secondary console and go to the eShop on the bottom menu. eShop button on Switch

  2. Step
    2

    Choose the Profile you want to deregister

    Click on the Profile you want to deregister on your secondary console. Profile select on Switch

  3. Step
    3

    Click on your Profile

    Click on the small Profile button located in the top right-hand corner of the screen.Profile on eShop on Switch

  4. Step
    4

    Stay on your Profile menu

    You will be sent to a new page with a new menu. Stay on your Profile menu at the top of the screen.Profile menu on Switch

  5. Step
    5

    Click Deregister

    Scroll down and click on the orange button called Deregister. Deregister your account on Switch

  6. Step
    6

    Click Deregister

    Confirm that you want to Deregister your account from this Switch. Click Deregister to continue

  7. Step
    7

    Enter your password

    You may be prompted to enter your password so Nintendo can confirm your identity. Enter your password to continue. Enter your password on Switch

  8. Step
    8

    Click OK

    Click OK.Click OK to continue

  9. Step
    9

    Turn on your Primary console

    Now, turn on your Primary console.Power button on the Switch

  10. Step
    10

    Go to the eShop

    Go to the same eShop button from the main menu.eShop button on Switch

  11. Step
    11

    Choose the Profile you want to register

    Click the Profile that you want to register as the main Nintendo Account on your Primary Switch. You will be automatically registered once you log in to the eShop using your account. If you want to check this, follow these instructions again. If your Settings show up with the ‘Deregister’ option, it means that you have now registered your main Nintendo Account with your Primary console. Profile select on Switch

Troubleshooting

Can I have a profile on multiple Switches?

Yes, you can have your profile set up on more than one Switch. However, you can only have one Primary Switch that is associated with your account.

