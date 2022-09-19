How to change your iPhone’s wallpaper in iOS 16

Here is the simplest way to change the wallpaper on an iPhone running iOS 16.

Apple introduced the iOS 16 update alongside myriad new features. Users can now add widgets to their lock screens, isolate and lift an image from a photo and translate text directly from pictures in their photo library.

A lot of these features are exclusive to iOS 16 and cannot be done on an iPhone running iOS 15, meaning that you will have to update the operating system. This can be done on any iPhone released after the iPhone 8 and can be accessed via Software Update in Settings.

If you want to find out how to change your wallpaper on an iPhone running iOS 16 or later, make sure to keep reading.

What you’ll need:

We used an iPhone 12 Mini running iOS 16

The Short Version

Open Settings

Click on Wallpaper

Tap Add New Wallpaper

Select the wallpaper you want to use

Press Add

Click Set as Wallpaper Pair