How to change your iPhone’s wallpaper in iOS 16

Gemma Ryles By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer

Here is the simplest way to change the wallpaper on an iPhone running iOS 16.

Apple introduced the iOS 16 update alongside myriad new features. Users can now add widgets to their lock screens, isolate and lift an image from a photo and translate text directly from pictures in their photo library.

A lot of these features are exclusive to iOS 16 and cannot be done on an iPhone running iOS 15, meaning that you will have to update the operating system. This can be done on any iPhone released after the iPhone 8 and can be accessed via Software Update in Settings.

If you want to find out how to change your wallpaper on an iPhone running iOS 16 or later, make sure to keep reading.

What you’ll need: 

The Short Version 

  • Open Settings
  • Click on Wallpaper
  • Tap Add New Wallpaper
  • Select the wallpaper you want to use
  • Press Add
  • Click Set as Wallpaper Pair

  1. Step
    1

    Open Settings

    Unlock your iPhone and open the Settings app. Settings in iOS 16

  2. Step
    2

    Click on Wallpaper

    Scroll down and click on the Wallpaper button. Wallpaper button in Settings

  3. Step
    3

    Tap Add New Wallpaper

    Press the Add New Wallpaper button. Choose a new wallpaper

  4. Step
    4

    Select the wallpaper you want to use

    From the page presented, choose the new wallpaper you want to use. You have the choice of several wallpapers developed by Apple, or you can choose a photo from your own photo library instead. Selection of wallpapers

  5. Step
    5

    Press Add

    Once you have set your new wallpaper, press the small Add button in the top right-hand corner. You also have the option of customising your wallpaper by adding widgets and changing the font style. Press Add to add a new wallapaper

  6. Step
    6

    Click Set as Wallpaper Pair

    When you’re happy, press Set as Wallpaper Pair to set this as your new wallpaper. Add new wallpaper

Troubleshooting

Can I have several wallpapers in rotation?

Yes, you can. You can choose to have your favourite photos on rotation as your background, and you can also set specific wallpapers for both your lock screen and home screen.

