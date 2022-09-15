How to quickly translate text in a photo in iOS 16

Here is how you can quickly translate text in a photo using an iPhone that is running iOS 16.

The iOS 16 update dropped recently, and it has added a plethora of new features to the iPhone.

Not only can you customise your background and add widgets to your lock screen, but you can now translate text directly from your Photo Library, making it easier to translate street signs and other interesting things that you may see while on holiday.

It’s important to note that you will need to be running on iOS 16, as this method will not work on an iPhone running on iOS 15. If you have not downloaded the update yet, it can be done by going into Software Updates in Settings, and it applies to all iPhones released after the iPhone 8.

If you want to learn the easiest way to translate text while in photos, make sure you keep reading.

What you’ll need:

An iPhone running iOS 16

The Short Version

Open the Photos app

Click on a photo

Hold down on the text you want to translate

Click on the small arrow

Press Translate

Read the translation