How to add Widgets to the Lock Screen in iOS 16

iOS 16 is the latest update to Apple’s long-running iPhone software and it comes packing numerous tweaks and additions – one such feature allows you to small widgets to the phone’s Lock Screen.

These Lock Screen widgets are similar to the complications available on the Apple Watch, and a lot smaller in general than the Home Screen widgets already available on iOS.

They’re still very useful though, and will become more useful when more app devs get to grips with iOS 16 and build these features into their apps.

Currently, there are Lock Screen widgets for calendar, battery, the Fitness app and News – among a few others. See below for the easiest way to add one to your phone.

What you’ll need:

An iPhone running iOS 16 (this works on the iPhone 8 and newer)

The Short Version

Wake your iPhone from sleep, and hold down on the Lock Screen

Tap Customise

Tap add Widgets

Select from the list

Tap X and then Done