How to lift a subject from the background in Photos in iOS 16

iOS 16 is here and it comes with a bunch of new features worth trying, one such feature lets you quickly cut out a subject from an image and share it elsewhere. Here’s how to give it a go.

This feature uses some AI wizardry that’s only available in more recent iPhones running iOS 16, but if your device is powered by the A12 Bionic chipset (or newer) then you should be ready to go.

What you’ll need:

This feature works with any iPhone powered by an A12 Bionic chipset or newer and we used an iPhone 13 Pro Max

The Short Version

Open Photos

Select the photo you want to use

Press and lightly hold on the subject you want to lift and cut out

Tap ‘Copy’ or ‘Share’

Paste it into another app or share it with friends