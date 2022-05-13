 large image

How to cancel Spotify Premium

Gemma Ryles
Staff Writer

Here is the easiest way to cancel your Spotify Premium account.

Even though the iPod is officially dead, music is still alive and well, with multiple different streaming platforms to choose from, including Apple Music, Amazon Music Unlimited and, of course, Spotify.

Due to all of the choices we have when it comes to music platforms, you may find yourself slowly turning away from Spotify, and looking to decrease the time you spend on the app.

Thankfully, that couldn’t be easier, as you can cancel your Spotify Premium subscription in just a few simple steps, meaning that you will still have access to the Spotify music library, just with a couple more ads sprinkled in.

So, without further ado, here is the easiest way to cancel your Spotify subscription.

What we used

The Short Version

  • Open Spotify
  • Click on your Profile button
  • Click Account
  • Click Available plans
  • Scroll down
  • Click Cancel Premium
  • Click Continue to cancel
  • Click Yes, cancel

  1. Step
    1

    Open Spotify

    Open up Spotify in a web browser and log into the account that you want to alter.Open up your Spotify account

  2. Step
    2

    Click on your Profile button

    Click on the Profile button, it is in the upper right-hand of the screen. Click on the profile button in the corner of the screen

  3. Step
    3

    Click Account

    Once the drop-down menu has appeared from the Profile button, click on the option that says Account. Click on the Account button

  4. Step
    4

    Click Available plans

    When you click Account, you will be taken to a new page. On the left-hand side of the screen there will be a menu, click on the second option down which says Available plans. Click on the button that says Available plans

  5. Step
    5

    Scroll down

    After clicking Available plans you will be taken to a new page. Scroll down to the bottom of the page.Scroll down to the bottom of the screen

  6. Step
    6

    Click Cancel Premium

    At the bottom of this page there is a button called Cancel Premium, click on it. Click on the button that says Cancel plan

  7. Step
    7

    Click Continue to cancel

    You will be sent to another page and given a time period for when you will no longer be able to access Premium features. Scroll down to the bottom of this page and click Continue to cancel. Click the continue to cancel button

  8. Step
    8

    Click Yes, cancel

    Spotify will give you another chance to change your mind, which you can do if you decide you want to keep your Spotify Premium account. Once you are happy with your choice, click on the button that says Yes, cancel. Click on the button that says Cancel to finish the process

FAQs

Can I still keep my Spotify account after cancelling Premium?

Yes, if you cancel your Premium plan you will be automatically moved over to the Free plan (once your Premium plan runs out). You can still use Spotify and access songs on the Free plan, but there will be ads and you won’t be able to skip as many songs.

Can I change my mind and upgrade to Premium?

Yes, if you want to sign back up for a Premium account you can. However, you may not pay the same price for the service, especially if you were using a promotion when you first signed up.

Gemma Ryles
Gemma Ryles
Staff Writer
Gemma joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer after graduating from Leeds Beckett University with a Journalism degree. She's worked with national outlets, covering breaking news stories to reviews fo…
Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

