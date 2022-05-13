How to cancel Spotify Premium

Here is the easiest way to cancel your Spotify Premium account.

Even though the iPod is officially dead, music is still alive and well, with multiple different streaming platforms to choose from, including Apple Music, Amazon Music Unlimited and, of course, Spotify.

Due to all of the choices we have when it comes to music platforms, you may find yourself slowly turning away from Spotify, and looking to decrease the time you spend on the app.

Thankfully, that couldn’t be easier, as you can cancel your Spotify Premium subscription in just a few simple steps, meaning that you will still have access to the Spotify music library, just with a couple more ads sprinkled in.

So, without further ado, here is the easiest way to cancel your Spotify subscription.

What we used

The Short Version

Open Spotify

Click on your Profile button

Click Account

Click Available plans

Scroll down

Click Cancel Premium

Click Continue to cancel

Click Yes, cancel

Step

1 Open Spotify Open up Spotify in a web browser and log into the account that you want to alter. Step

2 Click on your Profile button Click on the Profile button, it is in the upper right-hand of the screen. Step

3 Click Account Once the drop-down menu has appeared from the Profile button, click on the option that says Account. Step

4 Click Available plans When you click Account, you will be taken to a new page. On the left-hand side of the screen there will be a menu, click on the second option down which says Available plans. Step

5 Scroll down After clicking Available plans you will be taken to a new page. Scroll down to the bottom of the page. Step

6 Click Cancel Premium At the bottom of this page there is a button called Cancel Premium, click on it. Step

7 Click Continue to cancel You will be sent to another page and given a time period for when you will no longer be able to access Premium features. Scroll down to the bottom of this page and click Continue to cancel. Step

8 Click Yes, cancel Spotify will give you another chance to change your mind, which you can do if you decide you want to keep your Spotify Premium account. Once you are happy with your choice, click on the button that says Yes, cancel.