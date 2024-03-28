If you’re looking to pick up a new skill at home, Spotify could be your new go-to app.

The music streaming service recently began testing a feature called Spotify courses here in the UK, bringing video lessons from BBC Maestro, PLAYvirtuoso, Skillshare and Thinkific together in one place.

These lessons are categorised into four main themes – make music, get creative, learn business and healthy living.

“Many of our users engage with podcasts and audiobooks on a daily basis for their learning needs, and we believe this highly engaged community will be interested in accessing and purchasing quality content from video course creators”, said Product Development VP at Spotify, Babar Zafar.

So, what courses does Spotify have ready to watch? Keep reading to learn how to access video learning courses on Spotify.

What you’ll need

A smartphone, tablet or PC

The Spotify app

The Short Version

Open Spotify Tap Courses Select a course Hit play