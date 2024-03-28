Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

How to access video learning courses on Spotify

Hannah Davies By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

If you’re looking to pick up a new skill at home, Spotify could be your new go-to app.

The music streaming service recently began testing a feature called Spotify courses here in the UK, bringing video lessons from BBC Maestro, PLAYvirtuoso, Skillshare and Thinkific together in one place.

These lessons are categorised into four main themes – make music, get creative, learn business and healthy living.

“Many of our users engage with podcasts and audiobooks on a daily basis for their learning needs, and we believe this highly engaged community will be interested in accessing and purchasing quality content from video course creators”, said Product Development VP at Spotify, Babar Zafar.

So, what courses does Spotify have ready to watch? Keep reading to learn how to access video learning courses on Spotify.

What you’ll need 

  • A smartphone, tablet or PC
  • The Spotify app

The Short Version 

  1. Open Spotify
  2. Tap Courses
  3. Select a course
  4. Hit play

How to access video learning courses on Spotify

  1. Step
    1

    Open Spotify

    Our screenshots will follow the steps for the iOS app. However, you can also access Spotify Courses on your desktop or browser by visiting courses.spotify.com/home. How to access video learning courses on Spotify

  2. Step
    2

    Tap Courses

    You may need to scroll across to find this option. How to access video learning courses on Spotify

  3. Step
    3

    Select a course

    Scroll down to browse the different categories and courses available and choose one. How to access video learning courses on Spotify

  4. Step
    4

    Hit play

    You can also stream the trailer or download the course to watch later. How to access video learning courses on Spotify

Troubleshooting

Who can access Spotify courses?

Courses are currently being tested in the UK, meaning only users in this region can access them right now.

Surprisingly, this feature isn’t restricted to Premium subscribers, with all users able to trial two free lessons per course before purchasing any additional lessons.

Who are Spotify’s content partners for courses?

Spotify has partnered with a handful of educational tech companies for its courses, including BBC Maestro, PLAYvirtuoso, Skillshare and Thinkific Labs Inc.

Hannah Davies
By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

Hannah joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating with a degree in English from Royal Holloway, University of London.

Trusted Reviews Logo

