How to access video learning courses on Spotify
If you’re looking to pick up a new skill at home, Spotify could be your new go-to app.
The music streaming service recently began testing a feature called Spotify courses here in the UK, bringing video lessons from BBC Maestro, PLAYvirtuoso, Skillshare and Thinkific together in one place.
These lessons are categorised into four main themes – make music, get creative, learn business and healthy living.
“Many of our users engage with podcasts and audiobooks on a daily basis for their learning needs, and we believe this highly engaged community will be interested in accessing and purchasing quality content from video course creators”, said Product Development VP at Spotify, Babar Zafar.
So, what courses does Spotify have ready to watch? Keep reading to learn how to access video learning courses on Spotify.
What you’ll need
- A smartphone, tablet or PC
- The Spotify app
The Short Version
- Open Spotify
- Tap Courses
- Select a course
- Hit play
How to access video learning courses on Spotify
Step
1
Open Spotify
Our screenshots will follow the steps for the iOS app. However, you can also access Spotify Courses on your desktop or browser by visiting courses.spotify.com/home.
Step
2
Tap Courses
You may need to scroll across to find this option.
Step
3
Select a course
Scroll down to browse the different categories and courses available and choose one.
Step
4
Hit play
You can also stream the trailer or download the course to watch later.
Troubleshooting
Courses are currently being tested in the UK, meaning only users in this region can access them right now.
Surprisingly, this feature isn’t restricted to Premium subscribers, with all users able to trial two free lessons per course before purchasing any additional lessons.
Spotify has partnered with a handful of educational tech companies for its courses, including BBC Maestro, PLAYvirtuoso, Skillshare and Thinkific Labs Inc.