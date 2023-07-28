Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

How to pair Sony WF-1000XM5 to an Android smartphone

The Sony WF-1000XM5 have been revealed, and we rated them five-stars in our review, describing them as another excellent headphone from Sony.

They’re an improvement in a number of areas, whether it’s in terms of how they sound, the precision of their noise-cancellation and the breadth of their feature set, which is even larger than before.

While they’re not available to purchase until late August 2023, for those who want to get a heads up on how they work, we’ve written this guide on how to manually pair the Sony WF-1000XM5 to an Android mobile device.

What you’ll need

  • Sony WF-1000XM5
  • A mobile device

The Short version

  • Open the charging case
  • Press the Bluetooth pairing button on the back
  • Connect to headphones

  1. Step
    1

    Open the charging case

    So you’ve got your brand new pair of Sony WF-1000XM5 wireless earbuds. Once you’ve extracted them from the package, the first thing to do is… open the charging case. Quite obvious really because you’ll need to open the case at some point.Sony WF-1000XM5 in charging cradle

  2. Step
    2

    Press the Bluetooth pairing button

    On the WF-1000XM4, first time pairing was achieved by placing the buds in the ear and holding the touch control surface on both buds for five seconds. That’s not necessary for the WF-1000XM5. There’s a Bluetooth pairing button on the back, hold it for a few seconds until the LED light in the front of the case start’s blinking blue…Sony WF-1000XM5 Bluetooth pairing button

  3. Step
    3

    Connect to headphones

    …at which point, if you’re an Android user, the Google Fast Pair function should kick in and the earphones will automatically appear on your screen ready to be connected. Press ‘Connect’ and the WF-1000XM5 will pair with your Android smartphone.Sony WF-1000XM5 Google fast pair

FAQs

How to pair the Sony WF-1000XM5 to an iPhone?

Follow steps one and two above, and then you’ll need to go into the Bluetooth settings of your iPhone and manually pick the WF-1000XM5 and connect.

