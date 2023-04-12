 large image

Exclusive Discount: Get NordVPN from just £2.56 per month with code “TrustedReviews”

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

How to create a Sonos Era 100 stereo pair

Kob Monney By Kob Monney
TV & Audio Editor

Sonos’ latest range of speakers are available online and in stores, and if you already have one, you might be interested in getting another Sonos Era wireless speaker for the home.

And if you do buy another speaker, you will have the opportunity to stereo pair speakers to create a larger sound in a room. We’re going to go through the process of how to create a stereo pair for the Sonos Era 100.

You should note that you can only pair a Sonos speaker with its equivalent model, so, for instance, you can’t stereo pair an Era 100 with an Era 300 or the Sonos One. Another option is to connect speakers together via a multi-room setup but this won’t result in a stereo pairing – just the means to play music to all speakers or to a select few.

So, if you’ve got two Era 100s and want to stereo pair, here’s how to do so.

What you’ll need

  • Two Sonos Era 100 speakers
  • The Sonos app

The Short Version

  • Power up both Era 100 speakers
  • Open the Sonos app, head to ‘Settings’ and then ‘Products’
  • Select “Set Up Stereo Pair”
  • Add Era 100 speakers together
  • Choose which speaker is left/right
  • Finish set-up process

  1. Step
    1

    Power up both speakers and open the Sonos app

    Once you’ve positioned the speakers where you want them and powered them up, open up the Sonos app on your Android or iOS device.Sonos Era 100 stereo pair open app

  2. Step
    2

    Head to ‘Settings’, then ‘Products’

    Press the ‘Settings’ on the bottom row of the app on the right-hand side, and then choose one of the speakers you want to pair from the ‘Products’ list.Sonos Era 100 stereo pair settings

  3. Step
    3

    Select ‘Set Up Stereo Pair’

    From there, scroll down and you’ll see some options for connecting the speaker to other devices. Select ‘Set Up Stereo Pair’ and that begins the process.Sonos Era 100 stereo pair set up

  4. Step
    4

    Choose which is the left and right speaker

    During the initial speaker setup, each speaker is designated to its own room. When it comes to stereo pairing, you’ll be asked to move the speakers so they’re in the same room. Once that’s done, a chime will play from the Sonos speaker you originally selected and the app will ask you where that speaker is positioned in order to figure out the left/right configuration.Sonos Era 100 stereo pair left right configuration

  5. Step
    5

    Finish set-up process

    Once the above is done you’ll be asked whether you want to add other features, such as adding a different voice assistant, and then the app will join the two speakers and create a stereo pair. Now you can play music from both speakers!Sonos Era 100 stereo pair

FAQs

Can I pair a Sonos Era 100 with an Era 300?

You can only stereo pair Sonos speakers of the same model, so you cannot stereo pair an Era 100 with an Era 300, or one of the IKEA Symfonisk models.

Does the Sonos Era 100 support the Sonos S1 controller?

The Era 100 is designed to be used only with the Sonos S2 app. It is not compatible with the S1 app and therefore will not work with it.

You might like…

How to find Dolby Atmos audio on the Sonos Era 300

How to find Dolby Atmos audio on the Sonos Era 300

Kob Monney 2 weeks ago
How to get Apple Music Classical on your iPhone

How to get Apple Music Classical on your iPhone

Max Parker 2 weeks ago
How to stream Apple Music Lossless audio on the HomePod 2

How to stream Apple Music Lossless audio on the HomePod 2

Max Parker 2 months ago
How to play Dolby Atmos Spatial Audio on the HomePod 2

How to play Dolby Atmos Spatial Audio on the HomePod 2

Max Parker 2 months ago
How to listen to a song in Dolby Atmos on Apple Music

How to listen to a song in Dolby Atmos on Apple Music

Gemma Ryles 7 months ago
How to cancel Amazon Music Unlimited

How to cancel Amazon Music Unlimited

Gemma Ryles 8 months ago
Kob Monney
By Kob Monney
TV & Audio Editor
Kob began his career at What Hi-Fi?, starting in the dusty stockroom before rising up the ranks to join the editorial and production team as the Buyer’s Guide editor. Experienced in both magazine and …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.