How to stop Siri announcing notifications on AirPods

If your AirPods or Beats headphones have been announcing incoming notifications and you want it to stop, you’ve come to the right place. In this guide, we’ll take you through the simple steps to dismissing this feature for good.

Having Siri announce your notifications as they arrive can be a helpful feature for users of AirPods and iOS devices giving you a quick overview of incoming messages, however it’s certainly not for everyone and can get very irritating in certain situations.

You might not be aware the feature was turned on in the first place as it pops up as an option during the initial setup of a pair of AirPods or certain Beats headphones. If that is the case, and you want to turn it off, then the instructions below lay out the simple steps to complete the task.

What you’ll need:

AirPods (Max, AirPods Pro, AirPods 1st gen or later)

Or Beats (Fit Pro, Powerbeats, Powerbeats Pro, Beats Solo Pro)

An iPhone or iPad running iOS/iPadOS 15 or later

The Short Version

Open Settings on your device

Find Notifications

Tap Announce Notifications

Turn off