How to stop Siri announcing notifications on AirPods

Max Parker By Max Parker
Editor

If your AirPods or Beats headphones have been announcing incoming notifications and you want it to stop, you’ve come to the right place. In this guide, we’ll take you through the simple steps to dismissing this feature for good.

Having Siri announce your notifications as they arrive can be a helpful feature for users of AirPods and iOS devices giving you a quick overview of incoming messages, however it’s certainly not for everyone and can get very irritating in certain situations.

You might not be aware the feature was turned on in the first place as it pops up as an option during the initial setup of a pair of AirPods or certain Beats headphones. If that is the case, and you want to turn it off, then the instructions below lay out the simple steps to complete the task.

What you’ll need: 

  • AirPods (Max, AirPods Pro, AirPods 1st gen or later)
  • Or Beats (Fit Pro, Powerbeats, Powerbeats Pro, Beats Solo Pro)
  • An iPhone or iPad running iOS/iPadOS 15 or later

The Short Version 

  • Open Settings on your device
  • Find Notifications
  • Tap Announce Notifications
  • Turn off

  1. Step
    1

    Open Settings on your device

    To begin, open up the Settings app on your iPad or iPhone. Ensure you’re on at least iOS 15, or later.AirPods announcing messages part 1

  2. Step
    2

    Find Notifications

    Once in the Settings app, scroll down to the Notifications option. Tap it.AirPods announcing messages part 2

  3. Step
    3

    Tap Announce Notifications

    Now look for an option labelled ‘Announce Notifications’. It’s situated under the ‘Siri’ banner. Once you’ve found it, tap it. AirPods announcing messages part 3

  4. Step
    4

    Toggle off

    Finally, it’s just a case of toggling the option from ‘On’ to ‘Off’ and you’ll no longer have notifications announced in your AirPods whenever a new message arrives.AirPods announcing messages part 4

Troubleshooting

Are there any further customisations to how Siri can announce notifications?

Yes, with the feature turned on, you can select the apps you wish to have Siri announce notifications from and tweak some of the settings for connected CarPlay devices.

