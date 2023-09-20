How to enable Adaptive Audio on AirPods Pro

Adaptive Audio is a game-changing feature of the AirPods Pro available with the release of iOS 17. But how do you use it?

Replacing the default Transparency mode, Adaptive Audio looks to blend ANC and transparency mode into one. It’ll filter in environmental noise so you stay aware of your surroundings, just like transparency mode would, but with one difference: it’ll automatically enable and disable ANC in loud environments as needed.

That means no more toggling between ANC and Transparency mode as you get on and off loud public transport, for example.

It’s a really cool feature that can totally change how you use your AirPods Pro, though at this point, we should probably mention that it’s exclusive to the newer AirPods Pro (second-gen) with OG AirPods Pro and even AirPods Max owners missing out on the new functionality.

That out of the way, here’s how you can enable Adaptive Audio on your second-gen AirPods Pro.

Apple Music Apple Music gives you access to over 100 million songs and 30,000 playlists, ad-free. Listen online or off, across all your devices, and hear sound all around in Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking. You can now try 1 month for free! Apple

Get 1 month free

£10.99 p/m Sign up

What you’ll need:

An iPhone running iOS 17

AirPods Pro (2nd-gen)

The Short Version

Make sure your AirPods Pro are connected to your iPhone. Swipe down on the top right of the screen to access the Control Centre. Tap and hold the volume slider. Tap Noise Control. Tap Adaptive Audio to toggle it on.